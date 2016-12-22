Christmas gifts for the hunter or fishing enthusiast on your holiday shopping list

Times Outdoors Columnist Christmas is almost here and there are always a few remaining gifts to be bought. These are generally for the folks that are “hard to by for”. For the duck and deer hunters there are always new hunting clothes and boots.

Duck hunters always need a few more state-of-the- art decoys or a new duck call from one of the top call makers. Deer hunters can always use new binoculars or scopes.

All hunters will welcome disposable hand warmers and maybe a new thermos bottle. What ever you need you will probably find it at ANN’S on Broadway Street. Toby Dunkin is a hunter and fisherman and has stocked the store with top of the line hunting products. He knows what works. Toby also suggests when in doubt, get a gift certificate. Don’t cross over the bridge, shop at home.

I will suggest a new gift that has just come on the market, a book called JUST HUNTING STORIES. It is a series of short stories dealing with hunting, kids, dogs, and happenings at camp. The author is your own Papa Duck. Couples Book Store will handle the books or call me at Lakeside. I think you will really enjoy the stories. These are all true stories with only a little embellishment.

Duck and deer hunting is in full swing with the change in weather and the bucks being in rut. Gun season for deer will last until the last of December with archery going till February. Duck hunting is still spotty with a few places having a great season and other places still needing more water and ducks. Rivers like the Cash and Languile are low and the ducks just don’t have enough water. Maybe we can get some more heavy rains.

I mentioned fishing because I usually don’t think of fishing during duck season. A couple of friends told me about catching an icebox full of very nice crappie at Horseshoe Lake. This does not seem possible but after checking some with more winter time fishermen, it’s true. The fishermen with the most success have been fishing with Ronnie Tice who lives on the lake and guides all year.

So, I checked with Ronnie and he said that the crappie really are biting in shallow water using jigs. Tice guides for $100.00 for one person and $150.00 for two people in the boat. He furnishes the boat and fishing tackle needed, but most of all, his knowledge of the lake and habits of the fish.

A trip with Ronnie would make a nice last minute Christmas present. Give him a call at 901-6876800.

With all the wild game being harvested the question is how do you cook it? I have had several people ask about the different ways to prepare duck, deer, rabbit, squirrel, or any other game you have taken. Please send me your favorite recipe for cooking your favorite meal and I will pass it on to the readers. I love to duck hunt, but there are only a couple of ways I like to eat it, so tell me how to make it great. Cooking fish is simple, but wild game is another matter. It seems it is either wonderful, or awful! Please help me out in the kitchen.

I need some pictures and stories of your hunts and fishing trips. Especially pictures. I know the weather can be bad, but bundle up that kid and go hunting.

Lakeside Taxidermy will mount that trophy quickly and at a reasonable price.

Kid’s mounts go to the fast lane to get stuffed. I wish you a very MERRY CHRISTMAS and thanks for reading my stories.

First Duck

Caden Blair holds up his first duck. He and his Dad were hunting with the Thorne boys near Proctor.

