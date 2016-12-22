Faulk Elementary Ms. Farris Kindergarten

Dear Santa, I want a batman remote control car for Christmas.

Dear Santa, I would like a monster truck for Christmas.

Love, Keondre Hampton

Dear Santa, I would like a remote control truck.

Love, Gregory

Dear Santa, I would like a remote control car for Christmas.

Love, Demetrice Cottom

Dear Santa, I want a play car.

Love, J'Miya Henderson

Dear Santa, I would like an elephant for Christmas.

Love, Javeon Ross

Dear Santa, I would like a princess fairy doll for Christmas.

Love, Kylie Moore

Dear Santa, I would like a front loader truck.

Love, M'Kaylon Beavers

Dear Santa, I want a bike for Christmas.

Love, Kirsten Parker

Dear Santa, I want a hooverboard and phone for Christmas.

Love, Jaden Rodgers

Dear Santa, I want a basketball and basketball goal for Christmas.

Love, Kaysi Talley

Dear Santa, I want a doll house.

Love, Alayna Lewis

Dear Santa, I want a tablet for Christmas.

Love, Aubrye White Faulk Elementary Ms. Ashley Buie's Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa,

Renarius Barber

wants a Phone, an xbox 1, and a kids 4 wheeler.

Kolin Crayton wants Clothes, an xbox 1, and a house.

Diviya Cross wants a Trampoline, doll castle, Barbie dolls.

Maurice Jefferson

wants a xbox 1, dirtbike, and a stocking.

Caleb Johnson wants a game, fake car, and fake microphone.

Kimora Johnson wants a Dora doll, Paw Patrol dog, and snow.

Venis Jordan wants a Barbie doll house, guitar, and a Monster High light up doll.

JaNessa McGhee wants a Barbie doll on a drone with a controller, Barbie pop up camper, and Minnie Mouse walkie talkies.

Malachi Moore wants a Dump truck, crane, and a bulldozer.

Isahia Nelson wants a Basketball goal, dog, and an xbox 1.

Taylor Olden wants a Hello Kitty watch, pink Nike shoes, pink Jordan's.

Derrick Parker wants a scooter, skateboard, and books.

Arterius Porter wants a xbox 1, basketball goal, and a bike.

Quan Shingles wants a Magic wand, cape, Nintendo DS.

Keon Steele wants an Operation game, legos, and ABC blocks.

Ryan Thomas wants a xbox 1, playstation 4, and a basketball goal.

Adrian Villena wants a Skateboard , scooter, and racecar.

Serenitee Winkfield

wants a dollhouse, Shopkins, and a doll with clothes.

Thanks Santa!

Faulk Elementary Mrs. Fowlers First Grade

Dear Santa, How are you? I have ben gud this yer. Can I get a hovrbood with a remot and a PS4? Can I also get a eltrik scttr? Thank you

I love you Santa, Daylen

Dear Santa, I have been gud this yr. I will like a pant set and a bisecle and a barb doll set.

How are the reindeer doing? I hop they are gud.

I love you!!

Merry Christmas, Gabriella

Dear Santa, I have bin good. I wut some lip chap. I wut a brb doll.

I love you Santa.

Merry Christmas, Brianna

Dear Santa, I have been a good girl this yer. I wont a drum and pano. I wont a powerwhels and a morrsccel.. I wont a kichen and play food for it. Thank You!!

I love you Santa!!

Merry Christmas. London P.

Dear Santa, I have ben a good girl. I wont a bubble yum lip chap. I also wont a jeep. I love Santa. I hope the reindeer are doing good.

Merry Christmas, Aaliyah Dear Santa, I have bene good this year. I wont a xbox 360 and a nike sho. I also wont a guleish and shopkins. I wont a sapling that is all boy. I love Santa.

Merry Christmas, Brayden B

Dear Santa, I have been good this yir. I woud like shopkins toys and noms noms and trolls. Thank you!! I love you so much Santa!! I can't wait til you come.

Merry Christmas, Ra'Niyah

Dear Santa, I bin good this yir. I wunt a tufles toy mouth that glows at nite. It is a boy that flaps hiw wings and comes out and glows. I love you Santa!!

Merry Christmas, Z'marri

Dear Santa, I have beet good this yer. I wunt a iponf and ganm and bike and skasts. I love you Santa!!

Merry Christmas, Mackenzi

Dear Santa, I love you!! I have been so good this yer. I wont a ipon and a latop and a conqur and nothn els. But mab a tablit and a woch.

Merry Christmas, K'erstyn

Dear Santa, I wint 2 dogs and a motorcycle. I also want a doll house.

Merry Christmas, Cormya

Dear Santa, I want a sctr. Have a Merry Christmas!!

Love you, Braylon

Dear Santa, I have bin good. I wut for chimas is a brbs home. I wunt lip chap and a jip. I love you Santa!!

Merry Christmas, Londyn C.

Dear Santa, I have been good. I wont a hvbrd for Christmas.

Love, Darren

Dear Santa, I have be gud at home. I wud like a toy and a baby dog and a momme toy.

I love You!!

Merry Christmas!! Chloe

Dear Santa, I have been good. I want a rmocktrol car and a nija toy and some new shoes. I love you so much!!

Merry Christmas, Zayden

Dear Santa, I have been gopod this year. What I wunt is a baby alive . I also wunt a baby doll. I love you Santa!!

Merry Christmas, Autumn Dear Santa, I have been good this yer. I like a barbi. I love you Santa!!

Merry Christmas, Zamorie

Dear Santa, I have bint gud. I wud like a bik. I wont a babe doll. I wont some skats. I wont some drums. I love you so much!!

Merry Christmas, Kemese

Dear Santa, I have bin gd. I want a Pepa peg. I love you!! I hop the rander are doing gud.

Merry Christmas, Trinity

Dear Santa,I have been good. I wud like a PS4 and Xbox 360 please and a bol and a gam U. I woud also like a bike. How is Rudof? I love you Santa!!

º William Dear Santa, I wud like a hvrbd and xbox 1, I wud also like a bike. How are the rander? I love you!! Have a mery Christmas!! Thank You!!

Merry Christmas, Jeremiah

Dear Santa, I have tried to be good this yer. I wood like a yelo car. I wood also like a hrbd. I luv yu Santa!!

Merry Christmas, Korrian

Dear Santa, I have ben good this yir. I whunt maeckup and lepstik and brb doll hose. I love you Santa!!

Merry Christmas, Nicole

Dear Santa, I hav ben a gud boy. I wod like a xbox 1 please. Thank you!!

I love you!!

Merry Christmas, Braiden H. Faulk Elementary 1st Grade Mrs Stitcher

Dear Santa, I have been good this gear. I wouh tove to get from goc-nisgear. Gou have had a great!

Love Jamari Parnell I wtha a booxoen white

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get a ps4 and a xbox360 and a go me from yall. This year I hope you have had a great. I love Christmas

Love Taeshaun Butler

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get a puppy dog I mina a nisuag and wot a fols kds cre from you this year. I hope you have a great year

love Donon Miller

Dear Santa, I have been good and bad this year. I would love to get a Baby Callanda Litle Elf from you this year. I hope you have had a great year!

Love, Takiyah Miller Dear Santa, I wot a dcoc from you.

I wot a esbos from you.

I wot a tabt from you.

I wot a scabot from you. I wot a bicl from you.

I wot a tvev from you.

I wot a pupey from you. I wot a sasin from you.

Luv, Russell

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get a micke mous toy puzyebeist top a new craybox pecherof meand my family from you this year.

I hope you have a great year!

Love, Symiah May

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get from you this year. I hope you have had a great year! Love Christmas is good. A doll. and a Play-Day. and a lotuttoys.

Love, Madaria

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get a toy Biek a Booka tabt. from you this year. I hope you this year.

Love, Riya Glenn.

Year!

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get x-Box-s. from you this year.

I hope you have had a great year!

Love, Antwon

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get a doll. and a play-day. and a lot uf toys from you thit year. I hope you thave a great year.

Love, Brihanna

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get I wish I hat Christmas Day. I wot a huvBodin, a Big home, a kill Bocbybo.

Love, Khiyba Brown. Santa, I love you

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. Would to get IWotaXBox 17 and a Bab Doll and A dollylas and a Hockskoch. And a baba live.

Love, Londy n Baygard.

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get from uou this year I hope you haven.

Love, Melhialls

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. I would love to get from you this yea. I hope you have had a great yea!

Love, Tyron Clay

Dear Santa, I have been good this year. Would love to get a xbox 1 for Cismtms from you this year. You have had.

Love, John love, john

Dear Santa, I have nbeen good this year. I would love to get from you this year. I hope you have.

Love Atayah Nelson Dear Santa,I have been good this year. I would love to get 3 hover boards, lighting mcqueen turck, wiiv, lap top,from you this year. I hope you have a great year!

Love KaDynce Mitchell

Dear Santa,I have been good this year. would love to get I wot Santa. from you the year. I hope you have had a great year.

Love Degah Patterson

Dear Santa,I have been good this year. Would love to get I wot a bobdol. from you this year I hope. you have had a great year.

Love Maliah Watkins

Dear Santa,I have been good this year. Would love to get from you this you tave I hope you have grat year.

Love Cameran Faulk Elementary 1st Grade Mrs. Potts

Dear Santa I have been good all yar. I really wahta spy kat for Christmas.

Love Dear Santa, I have been good all year I reslly wart a have shoes for Christmas

Love, Orlando

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. What I really want for Christmas is a shopkins happy places. I will leave cookies and milk.

Love Aaliyah Jackson

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a Makeup for Christmas.

Love, Cassidy Warren Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a for Christmas.

Love, Jayta Atkins

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a some Nikes for Christmas. I’m an Love some cookies.

Brandon Barlaey, and Mike Nelson Thank you

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a DS for Christmas.

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a Xbox E60 will to Cholrs for Christmas.

Love, Jeremiah Barker

Dear santa you are best pal would you bring me a xbox and a britz doll pen pal lvfe tell your reindeer I said ha tell mrs. claus I said ha too.

Love Alexis R

Dear Santa, I was hoping if I could get a transformer toy gun I really don’t know what else I want. It is really hard to decide because I don’t know a lot of toys I want ‘cause I have the toys I need. But I was wandering if your reindeer are eating the food we leave on the yard. I was wandering if the reindeer food was good.

Love

Austin M

Dear Santa,

You are the best. I want a nintendo Ds. I want more speakers.

Love

Blakely D

Dear santa, Please get me these toys. Gluestick labtop fourwheeler motorcycle Gunreal 1 xbox360 pool table hockey table game boy Pirets of the care bane Ded man chest the 31 The game hard hits the game Open seosen the game d.s I love you And your elfs.

Love Bryce H

DEAR SANTA, CAN I HAVE THIS STUNT MAN IGNETION, SPIDERMAN FRIEND OR FOE, HOTWEELS T-REX AND DRAGAN SET.

Love Robert G

Dear Santa, What are you going to bring me for Chistmas. I hope it is something cool. I want something as long as my leg. I hope it is a spider/man toy.

Love Paul R

Dear Santa I love you Can I have a toy pony Can I have a stuffed dog Can I have a stuffed rabbit how is rudolf how Are you how is M rs. Claus how are the Elfs are they fine.

Mercedes W

Dear Santa, A ipod a laptop computer a pone raindeer bell a camera A carey underwood cd game boy.

Love Lyndsey S

Dear Santa How are you doing how is your wife I would like a I phone and a Laptop and a Psp I love I love you I got a E in conduct if you don’t Believe me look at it I won’t a nintendo DS.

Love Ladeshia D

Dear Santa, I want a Barbie doll, Barbie house, Barbie car, Barbie cloths, shoes, and purses. And some clothes.

Love Kaylyne C

Dear santa, I want a laptop and a brat babyvdoll and so clothes and a baby doll what a baby cosset and some shoes and a Karaoke and a maniquin doll head I pod.

Love Kateria B

Dear Santa Can I have some air blades for Christmas and a new watch how are your Rain deer are they good a nintendo ds.

Love Justin H

Dear Santa, Thank you for present that you gave me last year. I want a Nintendo Ds And I want one of your Elfs and I will take care of it.

Love, Jordan W

Dear Santa, How are you? I have been a good boy. I want for Christmas is three transformers, named bone crusher, bumblebee, and barricade.

Love Jordan D

Dear Santa How are you doing? Santa do you know what I want a game call spidierman 3 game. I love

you

Love Jevarious A

Dear Santa, You are the best. I want a I pod and a laptop. I love your elves too.

Love, Hope W

Dear Santa You are probably the nicest guy I have ever known cause how many guys or girls taking presents to kids once a night staying up so late that is the coolest thing ever.

Love Isaac H

Dear Santa, I love you. I would like labtop please. And a game for my new Nintendo ds please.

Love, Hailey B

Dear Santa I want a elf and a streak in strike and a snow cone machine.

Love Cecilia F

Dear Santa, Thank you! I want a Barbie house! I want some Barbie dolls! I want some Barbie shoes and cloths! I want some Barbie cars!

Love Tiaysha B

Dear Santa I will like a wii and a xbox360. I will like a 30 30 rifle for Christmas.

love, Will B

Dear Santa I want a wii and a psp. A xbox360 have a good trip on Christmas Eve

Love, Alden D

Dear Santa I want A xbox360

Love Philip Richardson

Dear Santa I’ve been a good girl this year I would like a wii video game Also id like some Have a good trip on Christmas Eve.

Love, Passionea M

Dear Santa Merry Christmas I what A new coat and it is call babyphat and a cell phone and a wii baby doll outfit and some socks for my baby annabell and some snow boats and a game to go with my wii and a new dog

Love Marishea D

Dear Santa I want a Barbie head and a brazte head and a Barbie bike and I want a brazte and a Barbie goodtar and a Barbie pink razer phone.

Love Mary P

Dear Santa, I been a good boy I want a x box360 and I want a play station 3 and I want wii and a car.

Love Marquese G

Dear santa This present that I will give this present this that give you this present I wanted a doll and a big car

Love Markyhia C

Dear Santa I have been a good girl this year. I would like an American girl doll Nicki and one board game one Leapster L; Max game I would also like a Mp3 player

Love, Kaitlyn B

Dear santa, I,ve been a good girl this year. I would like a wii video game. Also I,d like some baby fat clothes and a new baby fat coat. I,ll whot rudolf have a good trip on Christmas eve

Love Jailor J

Dear santa, I’ve been a very good boy. I would like a playstation 2 And a wii and a four wheeler. And a guitar.

Love, Jacoby H

DEAR SANTA, I WOULD LIKE A WII AND A XBOX THREE SIXTY AND A COAT NAME GREELIES

Love Jacob G

Dear Santa, I have been a good boy this year and I would like a new wii game and a play station 2 game and a big coat.

Love Hunter G

Dear Santa, I,ve been a good girl this year I would like a wii sistum and 2 gams and 3DS games and a Ipod and a hamster.

Love Heather W

Dear Santa, I’ve been a good girl this year, I would like a wii video game, A guiter, a hot pink real raser phone, A pink Ds,A Hannah Montana doll, High school Musical doll, The Jonas Broter doll, A Hannah Montana wig, A Hannah Montana miker phone And Have a fun time giveing people toys.

Love, Haley B

Dear Santa, I,ºve been a good girl. I would like a laptop. I would like a I me. Abratz set that makes icecream. I want a guitar. A wii and a wii game. A new Nintendo game. i want a Hannah Montana doll. A high school doll. A trampaleen. have a good trip on Christmas eve.

Love, Grace M

Dear Santa, I have been a good girl this year. I would like a doll and a guitar. I would like clothes. A ps2 game. poll pot

Love Chloe B

Dear Santa, I want a America doll and Hannah Montana close razor phone a guitar. Awii and Mille close.

Love Chelsea L

Dear Santa I’ve been a good girl this year. I would like a trampoleenn a trip to the North Pole and a big hug.

Love, Anna H

Dear Santa, I would like air hogs and a remote control air plane for Christmas.

Love Will S

Dear Santa I’ve been a good boy this year. I would like a psp video game. Also I’ll have some clothes and some coats. Some shoes. Have a good tirp on chistsmas eve.

Love Roberto N

Dear Santa, I want Transformers the game. I want a DS. And a PS3. And Godilzila Unleashed.

Love, Zachary S

Dear santa This is what I want for christmas. They are kitchen set high school music 2 dvd and cd. The set of care bares. A pet goldfish and a scooder.

Love Shelby V

Dear Santa, I want a Wii, Flapping frog ,Baby a live, can I have your Oboraf, Laptop, Furcoat, Pet, Woch, Elf, Phone, Canmur, Making Ice Cecrem, Makein TeadBrears, Four wheeler, And a game call Trouble, Aggravation.

Shamya B

DEAR SANTA I want a xbox 360 and a wii and wrestling toys and some dragon ball 2 toys and some clothes and some shoes and a psp and a motor skooter and a lab top and rock band the game and a ds and Mario galisy.

LOVE Orion W

Dear Santa, I would like a strek and stile, A hana montana bake pake, A best frand nikalas for me and Dear Santa I want a baby alive and a bratz doll and I want a bike and a scooter and I want a baby doll.

Love Michaela P

Dear Santa, I want a skatebord I want a psp I want a triple H shirt I want a transformer game

Love Matthew B

Dear Santa I want a phone A 2 new car A new ariel doll A new gameboy A new tevey

Love Masey Wilson

Dear santa I want I scooter that is gas. And a lap top to

Love Lindsey long

Dear Santa, I want a game boy psp xbox360 wii Moon sand fire helmet heelies size 1 Creepy crawly flipping frogs game rocken fishing rod Playstation 2L ove, John Elam

Dear santa I wan a laptop And a intend D.S and a mario And a skatebord can I be a elf an wii an watcj an psp

love Jaylen Stewart

Dear santa I want a little laboratory. I can make stuff.

Love Hunter Sharp Dear Santa I want baby alive wets n wiggles and a doll house.I also want some puppy dog house shoes and some Christmas pjs. Merry Christmas! I love you.

Love Haley Jones

Dear santa I have ben good and I want a cammra and a dog I want to be a elf and I want a football I love chrisamtas And the movie elf and a plastaon3

Love Gage Knight

Dear Santa I want for Chirsmas is a puppy in my pocket casle And some puppys please And a purple purse that has puppys in it And can I be a elf

Love Emily Lugo

Dear Santa my name is denisse diaz. I would like some thing for Christmas I would like a cashregister with play hard working and a diary and a pet dog and thank you for the toys last year.

Love Denisse Diaz

Dear santa May I please have a toy army set. May I have a pet parrot that that nose how to talk. May I an ice cream maker.

Love Charlie Dial

p.s. make sure you ask mrs. clous to make some hot chocolate Dear Santa I want a pet snack and a psp and a playstation And a drumset

Love Cedric Bates

DearSanta, I want a simpson game And A four wheeler A polar express movie

Love, Bonner Smith

DEAR santa I would like some shoe the shoe I want is some heelles the Shoe that got some little skate at the bottom of it plese give Them to me santa and I want a pet cat.

Love Asia Armstrong

Dear Santa, I want a mermaid maid set, a toy play kitten a High School Musical 2, a hoola outfit

Love Allison Dukes

Dear Santa, I would like a football bugket sants Hat and a toy snake a ps2 game a toy truck

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a spiderman/

hellcoptor for

Christmas.

Love, Jayden Stafford

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a fish rod for Christmas.

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a Xbox one for Christmas.

Love, Jeffery Buford

Dear Santa Closs I have been good all year. I really want a for Christmas.

Love, Damxe

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a Doll that looks like a Doctor for Christmas.

I will leave milk and cookies.

Love, Zion Robinson

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a frozen whach and some cookies and milk.

Love, Zion Royston

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a babydoll for Christmas.

Cook Mic

Love, Odysee Woods

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really wana Xbox 360 for Christmas.

I am gon is will cogs.

Love, Jameriah Holmes

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I relly want a ps3 for Christmas.

Love, Marquez Hardy I will leavee cuces and mill

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a laptop for Christmas.

Love, Daniel Harris

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a dog for Christmas and I will leave milk and cookies for you!

Love, Christyana Bradley

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a I phone 7 for Christmas.

Love, Kayley Bohanon

Dear Santa, I have been good all year. I really want a bike! for Christmas.

Love, Love, Johnathon Wotten

Dear Santa, I have been good all yeas. I really want a fowl for Christmas.

Holmes Rinalldo Love,

Little Zion Day Care

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A cell phone * A baby alive doll * A barbie dreamhouse * Trolls microphone w/pink hair * A power wheel/princess car * Disney singing moana doll * Toys for my brothers and sisters too.

Thank you, Reagen M.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A power wheel * A barbie doll * Disney singing Moana doll * Disney sleeping bag

Thank you, Journee D.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A baby alive doll * A barbie doll * A doll dream house * Sleeper

Thank you, MaKijah O.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Tablet * Fingernail polish * Dream doll house * Shoes and socks * Sleepers * A baby alive

Thank you, Peighton B.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A cell phone * A baby alive doll * A barbie dolls and a barbie dreamhouse * Make-up set * Play dough * Disney sleepers * Tablet * Toys for my sisters and pampers for my sister too.

Thank you, Markesiah M.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Toy guns * New shirts * Team jersey * Action figures * Bouncy house * Toys for my sister too.

Thank you, Braylan W.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Trolls toys * A baby alive * Eye glasses for my mom * A moana doll * A toys for my brother

Thank you, Azreail W.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A baby doll * Action figures * A power wheel * Toys gun for T.J.

Thank you, Alayna G.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A power wheel * A baby * A dreamhouse * A lots toys

Thank you, Madison M.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Games for Xbox * Sleepers and clothes * Spiderman * Superman * Ninja turtles

Thank you, Edward E.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A power wheel for me and my twin * A baby doll * A doll house

Thank you, MaKayla O.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Frozen * Elza and Anna * Socks * Dolls * Toys * Sleeper for princess

Thank you, Taraji C.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A Baby doll * A baby alive doll * A pamper for the baby * Cell phone

Thank you, Camille C.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Spiderman * Superman * Ninja turtles

Thank you, Ja’Marion I.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* A power wheel * Space toys * Video games * Spiderman * Superman

Thank you, Jayce S.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Basketball * Football

Thank you, Ethan Wells.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Football * Cars

Thank you, Antonio Gladney.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Football * Cars

Thank you, Andrew Ishaky.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Football * Cars

Thank you, Jacoby Dawson.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Doll * Doll house

Thank you, Alayaa Hardin.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Basketball * Shoes * Car

Thank you, Jaxon Morris.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Cat * Doll house * Doll * Cloths

Thank you, Cambryn Alexander.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Baby * Doll * Doll house * Backpack

Thank you, Sabrina Myers.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

* Power Ranger * Track * Car * Teddy Bears

Thank you, Takayios Ransey.

Dear Santa, I have been very good this year. I would like…

*Baby Doll * Merry Christmas Doll * Baby doll house

Thank you, Reygan Slaughter. Avondale Elementary School Mrs. Kathy Williamson’s Kindergarten Class

Dear Santa Claus, I will leave milk and cookies for you. Can you bring me a Paw Patrol toy? How are you doing? How is Mrs. Claus? Skittles is doing good. He is bringing us stuff we really like. How are the elves?Your friend,

Nick Beale

Dear Santa Claus, Can I please get a kidís motorcycle?

Your Friend, Clara Bohanon

Dear Santa Claus, I will make you some cookies. I would like for you to bring me a Barbie doll house, Legos, and a scooter.

Thank you.

Love, Kassidee Brownlee

Dear Santa Claus, I am going to leave you cookies. Please bring me a toy gun and a baseball.

Love, Alex Corona

Dear Santa Claus, I love you. Please can I have a make your own stuff Build a Bear and a stuffed cat.

Thank you.Your friend, Makenzie Dorsey

Dear Santa, Please can you give me a Baby Alive?

Love, Carissa Dunn

Dear Santa, I want a toy car for Christmas. I would like a Barbie Dreamhouse.

Love, Lexi Gains

Dear Santa Claus, How are you doing? We love you. We always remember you on a merry Christmas Eve. Can you bring me a kitchen set and a watering can to water plants?

Love, Elijah Hardy

Dear Santa Claus, I like you. I will leave M & M cookies for you. I already sent my wish list to you. Thank you that you send us elves. Ice is really funny!

Dear Santa, Please give me some presents for Christmas. I would like a Barbie doll.Your friend, Dear Santa, Please get me a big training wheel bike, Legos, and a Baby Alive doll and play doh.

Love, Terrah Lewis

Dear Santa, Can you give me a snowboard 5? You are so awesome. I like my elf at school. When you give me presents under my tree I feel so good. I like to sit in your lap at Bass Pro. I will leave you cookies and milk.

Your friend, Owen Preslar

Dear Santa, Can I please have a Paw Patrol bus that turns into an airplane and all of the Paw Patrol cars and the rest of the Paw Patrols that goes in the cars and Skyeís airplane?

Love, Christopher Walters

Dear Santa, Please get me a Lalaloopsy Oven and can you please get me a My Little Pony castle. Can you please get me a Barbie doll and Barbie house?

Your friend, Shayna White

Dear Santa, Can I please get a bike? Please Santa, would you get my sister a bike and my brother a big bike with a flag on the back?

Love, CaíNyia Feliciano

Dear Santa, I wont a bribe doll. I whont a big monstrhiy doll housw and a doll to go whith it.

from Hannah

Dear Santa, I ben good can I git some toys

from Cael

Dear Santa, I want a bat mowebil skateboard, legos, fish, tea cup puppy, books, shorts, jackets, pants, ds3, games, drop. football and movies.

from Keaton

Dear Santa, I want a gocart, money, books, fish, tablit, car, lego set, baby whale, skates, plane, twins

From Gavin

Dear Santa, I wollt lik sum lps bobloohebs, thw lgs howtel, and makup

Love Kylie I Love Santa you are nis.

Dear Santa, I won’t some makeup, dress, scarfs, skates, blocks, trains, clocks and a slide,

I Love you. Love, Jo

Dear Santa, I would like a sofia casual. all so I like a charipateen. Can you bring me all the sofia characters of dolls

Love, Gabby Dear Santa, May you bring me some presents and a loutop ples I wii bring some presents?

Tommie

Dear Santa, would you pleas bring me some legos, shopkins, some babes, hoverbord and some money. I have ben very good this year.

Love Joybella

Dear Santa, I whont a hacnoomi and a bobe doll and a scour and a bebe a lav,

from Chloe

Dear Santa, I want a lot of games and what ells you whante too bring me

Love Terreigh I love Santa

Dear Santa, Can I please get a jake a lot u doll. chia, skatbors and a scooted.

from mallori

Dear Sente, I went for chismus a bak heye page be past and a homte

from tamia

Dear Santa, I will like a tablet the new trolls move

from carmen

Dear Santa, my sistrd us it olpv insptv I wot a foon

from klimli

Dear Santa, Sat clos breg me a bikc sat clos breg me a modsi go

from robert

Dear Santa, can you brag me a hach bol and can you brug me a choklet makr

from Moghan

Dear Santa, can I git a ps4 and can you git me the craset and can you give me a shooting guns, miney and lego

I love Gavion

Dear Santa, can you give me a xbox and tabulate

from timothy

Dear Santa, I would like a iPhone, we toys, laptop and a iPad please

Love Chase

Dear Santa, can you git me a lot uvdifrin and droms ples you mitor dno wut the rstuft hqt I wont

frum Gage?

Dear Santa, wold you give me a barbie doll, 215 books, 45 presents, a surprise, a barbie shop, strawberry shortcake maker, marshmallow, maker, cat and dog?

Love Ryleigh

Dear Santa, I want a skeepbull and lego and toys and I want moviy I love you Saentall

from Kayden

Your friend, Eli Hernandez Makayla Jones

Love, Annadacio Perez