MOEOSCOIPE

For Friday, December 23, 2016 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Upsets and surprises with political, religious or racial issues are taking place right now, all around you. Fortunately, warm friendships are supportive.

Something unpredictable could affect a situation regarding inheritances, shared property, taxes or debt. Because this might happen, do your homework and get your ducks in a row.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Serious partnerships are undergoing sudden changes now. Tread carefully. Don't throw the baby out with the bathwater. Know what you want.

CANCER (June to July 22) Although you are working hard, you also are looking for ways to introduce reforms and improvements to your job. Something unexpected might occur to help you do this.

LEO (July to Aug. For some time now, you have been wondering about future goals. Many of you will break out and surprise yourself by trying something different and new.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) The stability you want to create at home might undergo a bit of a revolution. Just stay on course, but be ready to listen to new ideas and new ways of doing things.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Sudden changes to your job or your residence might be taking place. You have to stay flexible. After all, the rigid trees are the first to snap in a

storm.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Something unusual might affect your earnings at this time. It will be a change that ultimately might create more freedom for you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21)

You're full of unusual, revolutionary ideas right now. You want to do something different. You want to buck the system and carve out a new path for yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19)

Something secretive and surprising is going on behind the scenes. Whatever it is will not be a secret for long. Be aware of this.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Your longterm relationship with a friend or a group might need to be changed now. Something is up for grabs, which means you have to be alert. Don't be afraid of change.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Many of you want more freedom in your career or your job. You want to be self-employed, or you want to have the chance to call your own shots. Now is the time to test new ideas.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are creative and seem to be able to draw others to you. You are optimistic, loyal and reliable. You think before you act. In a few months, a new nine-year cycle will begin for you. It will open up many possibilities. You might start a new business activity or change residences. Open any door, because your future is in your hands.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)