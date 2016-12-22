Northeast Arkansas Fishing Report

Lake Poinsett (updated 12-14-2016)

Ome Coleman at Lake Poinsett State Park said this weather is a bit confusing. Bait sales are almost at a standstill here at Lake Poinsett. It is too cold for crickets. Not a lot of fishing going on right now.

***

Crown Lake (updated 12-14-2016)

Boxhound Marina (870-6704496) said water is clear and the level is low. Bream are good on worms and crickets. Crappie are good and biting minnows and jigs. Bass fishing is poor, and catfish reports have been poor.

***

Spring River (updated 12-14-2016)

Mark Crawford with Spring River Flies and Guides said water levels are running at 289 cfs and water clarity is clear. The river is running really low lately. Easier wading and some days more technical fishing with the low clear water. A downstream cast with Woollies and Crawford’s Guppies and a fast trip back upstream will get the brown trout chasing the fly. Mayfly and caddis emergers, copper Johns and prince nymphs are working well during hatches. Chartreuse has been a hot color this week. Whether it is an egg pattern or a Trout Magnet, the trout like the color.

John Berry in Cotter said the Spring River is fishing well. This is a great place to wade fish when they are running water on the White and Norfork rivers. There are fewer boats on the river now. Be sure to wear cleated boots and carry a wading staff. There is a lot of bedrock that can get very slick. The hot flies have been olive Woolly Buggers with a bit of flash (size 10), cerise and hot pink San Juan worms (size 10) and Y2Ks (size 10).

***

White River near Newark (updated 12-14-2016)

Triangle Sports (870-7937122) said no one is fishing, but the fish are out there. Clarity is clear and the water level is low.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission