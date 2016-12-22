Used AGFC vehicles and equipment available through online auction

Boats, trailers, more up for grabs

www.agfc.com LITTLE ROCK – If you’re looking to stretch a few dollars and don’t mind equipment with experience, you may find just the deal you’re looking for through the Arkansas Game and Fish Commission’s page at www.govdeals.com. The AGFC is listing dozens of old items no longer on its inventory on the site, including ATVs, aluminum and Fiberglas boats, trailers and assorted office and farm supplies.

Leonard Dean, AGFC operations and facility manager, says since the agency has begun using the online auction system, it has seen a higher return on the items, which can then be used to offset the cost of newer equipment.

“We add more items to the site as they are approved for disposal, so interested people should check back often,” Dean said. “The use of the site enables us to get the items out to more prospective bidders and adds a level of transparency to the auction process.”

Some items are available for viewing at the Little Rock Headquarters, while others may be in regional offices across the state. The current list of items can be found at the AGFC’s Joe Hogan State Fish Hatchery in Lonoke and the Andrew Hulsey State Fish Hatchery in Hot Springs. Each item’s location and viewing opportunity is listed on the site with its description. Winning bidders must pay online through the site within five business days of the end of the auction, and items must be claimed and removed within 10 business days of the auction’s end.

Type “Arkansas Game” into the search bar at the top right corner of the www.govdeals.com homepage to view all AGFC items listed. Contact Dean at 501-223-6300 for more information on the AGFC’s auction procedure.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission