Church Announcements

420 S. 15th St., West Memphis: Church Service on Christmas Day at 9 a.m. Rev. E.D. Whitfield is the host pastor. ***

• Harvestime Fellowship Church, Crawfordsville: Celebrating 28 years of service of our Leaders Bishop Joe and Elect Lady Linda Black. Service will be Sunday, Dec. 25 at 8 a.m. Apostle Melvin Isom and End Time Harvest Church will be the special guests.

• Marion First Baptist Church, Worship Service only Sunday Dec. 25, at 10 a.m., no Sunday School or Evening Sevices.

• Old St. Paul News:

Christmas Day service at 8 a.m. Pastor Anthony is preaching the Word. No intercessory prayer, Sunday School or Children’s Church on Sunday.

• Beautiful Zion Baptist Church,