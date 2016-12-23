MOMOSCOIPE HOROSCOPE

F<or ¡SaiMrdlffiy» ©EmIbir M9 MM For Saturday, December 24, 2016 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This is a wonderful, popular day. You will enjoy the company of friends, and you will equally enjoy the company of partners and groups. A teacher figure might have advice for you.

You make a fabulous impression on others today, especially people in power. They see you as competent, trustworthy and wise. My goodness!

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Travel for pleasure will please you today, especially if you can travel afar. In fact, an unexpected chance to travel might occur. A partner or close friend might guide you in an important way.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) Surprise gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way today. This could help you to improve your home or explore real-estate opportunities.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) This is a lovely day to schmooze with others, especially friends and partners. Your attitude is positive and you feel joyous in the company of others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a positive day at work for those of you who are working today. However, in one way or another, we are all working. Whatever tasks you set for yourself will be exciting but positive.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) This is a social, friendly day! However, it's also a day that will promote love at first sight. Who knew?

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Family activities will be positive today; however, they will have a few surprises. Larger gatherings will be the rule, not the exception. Enjoy!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You are in a positive frame of mind today, which is why this is a good day for your sign. You feel content, and yet you're also ready for something new and different!

CAPRICORN (Dec. to Jan. 19) Your money, wealth and possessions will be augmented in a positive way today. Could this be a gift? Look for new ways to earn money as well, because they exist.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) This is a strong day for you because fair Venus is in your sign, dancing beautifully with three other major planets. This certainly is a feel-good day for you. Enjoy this advantage.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Like Aquarius, you'll also have a feel-good day. However, you have strong energy and enthusiasm for whatever you choose to do.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are intelligent and calm in the face of turmoil. You have an intuitive understanding about things. (You value your solitude.) In 2017, it is important to know that you will benefit by dealing with others. This means your success lies in interacting with other people. Plan ahead! Make friends. Join clubs and organizations. Your social activities will be mutually beneficial.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)