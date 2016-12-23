Jayhawks win Holiday Extravaganza

Fogleman family recognized by Arkansas Century Farm program

Marion mainstays have tilled the same soil for 167 years

ralphhardin@gmail.com Forty-four Arkansas farms were inducted into the Arkansas Century Farm Program during a ceremony at the State Capitol on Tuesday, Nov 1, led by Governor Asa Hutchinson.

The Century Farm Program recognizes Arkansas farms of 10 acres or more owned by the same family for a century or more.

Fogleman Farms of Crittenden County, established in 1849, was among inductees.

Including new inductees, 341 farms are currently recognized by the Century Farm Program. The 44 newly inducted Century Farms are located in the following 29 counties: Arkansas, Ashley, Boone, Clay, Columbia, Conway, Craighead, Crawford, Crittenden, Cross, Desha, Faulkner, Garland, Howard, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Logan, Lonoke, Monroe, Pike, Poinsett, Prairie, Scott, Sharp, St. Francis, Union, Washington, and White.

“Thank you to all officials, including Governor Asa Hutchinson and staff, for helping make the 2016 Century Farm Inductee Presentation Ceremony a success,” said Arkansas Secretary of Agriculture Wes Ward. “We especially thank the 350-plus attendees from farms across Arkansas for attending, and continuing Arkansas's rich agricultural heritage.”

By Ralph Hardin