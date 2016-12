Marriage Licenses Dec. 14

Leonel Romeri, 37, and Ma Catalina Moralls, 40, both of Memphis Eulalio Contrevas, 28, and Tere M. Landeros, 25, both of Memphis Jonathan C. Thompson, 27, and Shannon M. Saxton, 22, both of Southaven, Mississippi

Dec. 15

Aura S. Lagona, 39, and

Tiffany J. Atkins, 45, both of

Memphis

Dec. 16

Alfonso F. Garcia, 41, and Adalay Mullas, 34, both of Memphis Mayra E. Peregina, 46, of Cordova, Tennessee, and Flor D. Perez, 29, of Millington, Tennessee John E. Adams, 28, and Dixie L. Johnsos, 23 both of Olive Branch, Mississippi Diego I. Esparza, 23, and Julissa A. Castro, 17, both of Memphis Jason V. Munoz, 20, and Janeth V. Aramo, 21, both of Memphis Ronald L. Schultz, Jr., 21, and Cinthia V. Amaro, 20, both of Memphis Archie S. Miller, 45, of Hughes, and Morgan B. Webb, 31, of West Memphis Willy A. Lopez, 19, and Ana Villalobos, 25, both Memphis Nicholas Thornton, 33, and Amanda D. Hymans, 34, both of West Memphis

Dec. 19

Leobardo Bloanos, 38, and Elvira Martinez, 35, both of Southaven, Mississippi Jeremy M. Boon, 27, and Zinitra M. Jones, 24, both of Memphis Winston E. Shannon, 59, of Plantersville, Mississippi, and Barbara A. Richardson, 54, of West Memphis Juan Guadalupe, 24, of Wichita, Kansas, and Erika Morals, 21, of Memphis Juan M. Tejada, 30, and Belkis Orellana, 28, both of Memphis Barry J. Cordell, 38, and Melody C. Reynolds, 35, both of West Memphis Luich J. Lucio, 23 and Marictza G. Valdez, 21, both of Memphis Francisco L. Roman, 21, and Jenny L. Resendz, 21, both of Millington

Dec. 20

Jose A. Ruiz, 35, and Ina Ruez, 40, both of Horn Lake, Mississippi Melvin J. Romero, 19, of Fort Lee, Virginia, and Marlley N. Madrid, 20, of Memphis

Stevie L. Busby vs. Brandon T. Busby

Dec. 12

Kimble Davis vs. Michael Z. Davis Terry A. Love vs. Jerry Christopher Love

Dec. 13

Teresa Ann Walker vs. Michael L. Staubie

Marion Police Reports 12/04/16 – 12/12/16

12-04-16 – 9:30am – 3732 I-55 – Disorderly Conduct 12-04-16 – 11:00am – 97 Willow – Theft of a Firearm 12-04-16 – 10:30am – 97 Willow – Runaway 12-04-16 – 6:00pm – Par Criminal Mischief 12-05-16 – 3:00am – Highway 77 – Suspended Driver License 12-05-16 – 6:21am – L.H.Polk – Ran Stop Sign / No Driver License 12-05-16 – 4:30pm – 2 Mary Ann Pike – Commercial Burglary 12-05-16 – 8:00am – 363 Park – Theft of Property 12-05-16 – 4:15pm – 614 Stewart – General Information 12-06-16 – 3:00pm – 424 Shiloh – Domestic Battery 12-06-16 – 5:35pm – 84 Hickory – Terroristic Act 12-06-16 – 9:30am – 100 Court – WARRANT – Failure to Appear 12-07-16 – 1:00pm – Block No Seatbelt in Use / Suspended Driver License 12-07-16 – 8:00pm – 383 Springdale – Criminal Trespass 12-07-16 – 8:30am – 100 Court – Request for Arrest 12-08-16 – 4:30pm – 107 Cottonwood – Criminal Trespass 12-08-16 – 10:30am – 423 Military Road – Shoplifting 12-08-16 – 12:00pm – 155 Holly – Harassing Communications 12-08-16 – 9:45am – 3732 East Service Road Shoplifting 12-08-16 – 8:30am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 12-08-16 – 10:30am – 2100 Highway 77 – Contributing to the Delinquency of a Minor 12-08-16 – 3:45pm – 78 N. Cherry – Attempted Suicide 12-08-16 – 7:15pm – Bayou Vista – General Information 12-08-16 – 7:31pm – 136 Cottonwood – Disorderly Conduct / Resisting Arrest / Hindering Apprehension 12-08-16 – 7:00pm – 136 Cottonwood – Criminal Trespass 12-08-16 – 7:00pm – 3477 Highway 77 – Obstructing Governmental Operations / Disorderly Conduct 12-09-16 – 3:45am – 401 Birdie #2 – Persons in Disagreement 12-09-16 – 12:15am – 17 Lynn Cove – Contempt of Court 12-09-16 – 8:00am – I-55 West Service Road – Theft of a Vehicle 12-09-16 – 12:23pm – 301 Judge Smith #44 – Theft of Property x 2 12-10-16 – 9:50pm Morningside – General Information 12-12-16 – 11:30am – 2980 I55 – Harassment 12-12-16 – 8:28am – 14 Military Road – WARRANT Nonpayment of Fines and Costs 12-12-16 – 9:41am – 1 Patriot Drive – General Information 12-12-16 – 12:00pm – 100 Allen Cove – Theft of Property 12-12-16 – 6:30am – 509 Par #7 – Tampering with Evidence / Obstruction of Governmental Operations 12-12-16 – 5:55pm – Highway 77 – Possession of a Controlled Substance / Failure to Yield / No Driver License 12-12-16 – 7:24pm – 115 Holly Beth Cove – Missing Person

West Memphis Police Reports 12/5/16 – 12/12/16

12/5/16 1:20 AM 25th/ Broadway Avenue NO DRIVER'S LICENSE 12/5/16 9:26 AM 1600 N 6Th ST THEFT GREATER THAN $5,000 BUT LESS THAN $25,000 – FROM VEHICLE 12/5/16 2:54 PM 250 Shoppingway BLVD A LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/5/16 4:14 PM Vanderbilt Avenue / Rice Street DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 12/5/16 4:20 PM 1800 N Missouri St. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / PREMISES 12/5/16 4:22 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FRAUDULENT USE OF A CREDIT CARD / OTHER REASONS FOR UNAUTHORIZED USE OF CAR 12/5/16 6:18 PM 700 S Arrington DR DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 12/5/16 9:23 PM 205 N 26Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 12/5/16 9:38 PM 2315 E Service Rd. DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/5/16 10:43 PM 923 Foxwood CIR Robbery Aggravated 12/5/16 11:04 PM 7th/Broadway FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/5/16 11:27 PM 100 Block of South Worthington DRIVING WHILE INTOXICATED 1ST OFFENSE 12/6/16 12:29 AM 626 E Braodway DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/6/16 12:39 AM 609 S 14Th ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/6/16 12:42 AM 524 Colgate TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 12/6/16 2:22 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 12/6/16 2:47 AM 507 Princeton ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR 12/6/16 3:40 AM 218 S Center DR POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/6/16 11:04 AM 100 Court St. Contempt Of Court 12/6/16 11:10 AM 904 Richland DR CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 2ND DEGREE / RECKLESSLY DESTROYS 12/6/16 4:14 PM 531 S 15Th ST TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 12/6/16 4:31 PM 2395 Sl Henry ST DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 12/6/16 9:47 PM Hino Road / College Boulevard GENERAL INFORMATION 12/6/16 11:00 PM Jackson/20th FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/6/16 11:51 PM Southland Drive/Ingram Extended DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 12/7/16 12:09 AM 1100 Ingram BLVD POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/7/16 12:50 AM 520 S Redding ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS PROPERTY DAMAGE 12/7/16 2:02 AM Ingram / Gathings DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 12/7/16 9:45 AM 2000 E Broadway AVE THEFT OF PROPERTY CREDIT/DEBIT CARDS 12/7/16 9:58 AM 600 N 32Nd St. THEFT $1,000 OR LESS ALL OTHERS 12/7/16 1:03 PM 3700 Service Road Loop FOUND PROPERTY 12/7/16 1:18 PM 1209 N Missouri ST THEFT $1,000 OR LESS – FROM VEHICLE 12/7/16 1:49 PM 409 Cannon AVE THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 12/7/16 2:20 PM 429 W Broadway AVE VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 12/7/16 12:53 PM 798 W Service DR GENERAL INFORMATION 12/7/16 2:59 PM 1705 Golf Links RD LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/7/16 3:08 PM 429 W Broadway St. VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 12/7/16 3:24 PM 429 W Broadway St. VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 12/9/16 12:28 PM 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 12/7/16 4:13 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/7/16 4:28 PM 423 Jackson Heights ST BURGLARY, RESIDENTIAL 12/7/16 7:10 PM 825 Briarcliff RD CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE PROPERTY OF ANOTHER VALUE $500 OR LESS 12/7/16 9:59 PM 511 N 16Th ST TERRORISTIC THREATENING – 1ST DEGREE / THREATENS DEATH / SERIOUS INJURY 12/7/16 11:43 PM 626 E Broadway AVE GENERAL INFORMATION 12/8/16 1:36 AM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 12/8/16 4:59 AM 600 Ingram ST DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/8/16 8:51 AM 1151 Goodwin AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT 12/8/16 9:24 AM 1600 N 6Th ST GENERAL INFORMATION 12/8/16 9:27 AM 350 S 31St ST 104 GENERAL INFORMATION 12/8/16 10:35 AM 2407 E Service RD FUGITIVE FROM JUSTICE (OUT OF STATE FELONY) 12/8/16 1:15 PM 720 S 2Nd ST BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/8/16 1:38 PM 100 S 19Th St. POSSESSION OF SCH VI LT 4OZ 12/8/16 2:28 PM 123 S 21St ST POSSESSION OF METH OR COCAINE PURPOSE TO DELIVER GT 2GM BUT LT 10GM 12/8/16 3:23 PM 123 S 21St ST POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA 12/8/16 4:54 PM 2007 E Service RD PUBLIC INTOXICATION / DRINKING IN PUBLIC 12/8/16 7:13 PM 216 S 2Nd ST THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT $5,000 OR LESS BUT GREATER THAN $1,000 12/8/16 7:59 PM Polk/17th DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 12/8/16 11:26 PM W Barton LEAVING THE SCENE OF AN ACCIDENT (PROPERTY DAMAGE) 12/9/16 12:41 AM 1105 Park St. CRIMINAL TRESPASS IN OR ON A VEHICLE OR STRUCTURE / VEHICLE 12/9/16 3:11 AM 1920 Goodwin AVE REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 12/9/16 9:18 AM 104 WTyler AVE BURGLARY, COMMERCIAL 12/9/16 11:34 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/9/16 12:51 PM 350 Afco RD SATISFY COMMITMENT 12/9/16 2:50 PM 100 Court ST FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/9/16 2:58 PM 105 W Harrison AVE VIOLATION OF THE ARKANSAS HOT CHECK LAW 12/9/16 4:09 PM Parkway Street/S. McAuley Drive NO CHILD SAFETY RESTRAINT 12/11/16 6:31 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 12/9/16 9:08 PM 210 W Jackson AVE 14 KIDNAPPING 12/9/16 9:50 PM 2910 Autumn AVE LOITERING 12/9/16 10:11 PM 305 Dabbs RD TERRORISTIC ACT / SHOOTS AT OR PROJECTS AN OBJECT THAT CAUSES PROPERTY DAMA 12/9/16 10:57 PM 391 Cypress Point 6 CRIMINAL MISCHIEF – 1ST DEGREE / PROPERTY OF ANOTHER W/VALUE OF $1,000 OR LESS 12/10/16 1:27 AM North 18th Street/ East Service Road FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/10/16 1:30 AM 210 W Service RD 229 REQUEST ARREST (IN STATE MISDEMEANOR OR FELONY) 12/10/16 4:07 AM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 12/10/16 9:08 AM 703 N Service RD GENERAL INFORMATION 12/10/16 10:37 AM 798 W Service RD DRUNKEN, INSANE, AND DISORDERLY PERSONS 12/10/16 10:47 AM 900 N Redding ST LOITERING 12/10/16 11:14 AM 350 Afco RD FAILURE TO APPEAR 12/10/16 4:47 PM North OK/ Broadway Avenue GENERAL INFORMATION 12/10/16 5:03 PM Southland Drive approximately a mile west of MLK POSSESSION OF SCH IV OR V LT 28GM 12/10/16 5:50 PM 1100 Ingram BLVD THEFT OF VEHICLE VALUED AT LESS THAN $25,000 BUT GREATER THAN $5,000 12/10/16 9:13 PM Clement Road / Oakshire Driving on Suspended Drivers License for DWI 12/10/16 11:28 PM 1598 S Avalon St. 2 GENERAL INFORMATION 12/11/16 3:03 AM 1916 E Barton AVE DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE 12/11/16 3:49 AM West Service Road /North Avalon FICTITIOUS VEHICLE LICENSE 12/11/16 11:45 AM 798 W Service Rd. Robbery Aggravated 12/11/16 12:27 PM 798 W Service RD Robbery Aggravated 12/11/16 1:08 PM 1550 Ingram BLVD FORGERY 12/11/16 2:08 PM 3404 E Church ST POSSESSION OF SCH I OR II LT 2GM 12/11/16 2:40 PM 400 N 34Th ST BATTERY – 1ST DEGREE / WITH PURPOSE OF CAUSING, CAUSES SERIOUS INJURY WITH A DEADLY WEAPON 12/11/16 3:49 PM 626 E Broadway AVE HINDERING APPREHENSION OR PROSECUTION / PREVENTS OR OBSTRUCTS PERSONS FROM 12/11/16 8:06 PM 400 S 31St St. 121 Robbery – Aggravated 12/11/16 9:14 PM McAuley Circle THEFT OF A FIREARM VALUED AT LESS THAN $2,500 12/12/16 12:13 AM 2501 S Service RD Robbery Aggravated 12/12/16 12:49 AM 719 Purdue AVE HARASSING COMMUNICATIONS / TELEPHONE REPEATEDLY, OR CAUSE TO RING REPEATED 12/12/16 3:26 AM 1928 Sula LN Homicide – MURDER 1ST DEGREE 12/12/16 4:32 AM 719 Purdue AVE DISORDERLY CONDUCT / UNREASONABLE OR EXCESSIVE BEHAVIOR

Divorce Petitions Dec. 9