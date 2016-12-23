Remembering the First Christmas

‘AWord from the Pastor’ By Clayton Adams

Do you know the real Christmas story? The First Christmas is not at all what school plays and Hollywood movies portray it to be. Supposedly, the Christmas season starts the day after Thanksgiving.

Unfortunately, I believe most folks have lost the true meaning and spirit of Christmas. The day Christmas officially begins has been named “Black Friday.” This is ironic because Christmas is about the “Light” of God coming to all people.

Perhaps we need a biblical perspective on Christmas.

In the Bible there is no evergreen or Christmas tree, no exchanging of presents, no family meal and certainly no Christmas parade with Santa Claus on a fire truck or sled led by plastic reindeer bringing up the rear. If one reads the First Christmas story in the Bible, one will find that it was filled with anxiety, cultural rules being broken, danger, death, deception and intrigue.

The Christmas story actually begins in Genesis 3:15. As you may know, Adam and Eve disobeyed God's command to not eat from a certain tree, but they did. God responded to their sin (and our sin) with a glorious plan. God said, “And I will put enmity between you and the woman, and between your seed and her seed; He shall bruise you on the head, and you shall bruise him on the heel.” This was the first mention of God's plan for salvation and the redemption of mankind – it is the prelude to the Christmas story.

We read of a visit from the angel Gabriel to a very young Mary. Gabriel explained why she was chosen to be mother of the Savior. Mary was told to not be afraid, of her pregnancy and what to name the child. (Luke 1:26-37) Mary's simple response; “Behold, the bond-slave of the Lord; may it be done to me according to your words.” (Luke 1:38) Joseph, who was engaged to Mary had questions and issues too! Cultural rules were tested, and Joseph was considering a “divorce” from his bride to be. Joseph struggled with ending the engagement and with Mary's “immaculate conception” for good reasons. This is why God sent an angel to Joseph explaining a small part of God's great plan. Joseph and Mary married, but they did not physically consummate the marriage until after Jesus had been born.

(Matthew 1:24-25) Their marriage began with family pressure, stress, anxiety and most certainly many questions.

“Now the birth of Jesus Christ was as follows: when His mother Mary had been engaged to Joseph, before they came together she was found to be with child by the Holy Spirit.” (Matthew 1:18) Why did Joseph take Mary, who, being nine months pregnant on a road trip? To register to pay taxes as directed by the oppressive rule of the Roman Empire. Very much like what we have to do in Arkansas, 'assess” and then pay our personal property taxes.

They traveled to Bethlehem where Mary gives birth to Jesus.

Wrapping the newborn Jesus in cloths, Mary laid Him in a manger (a feeding trough for animals).

Just as Jesus goes to sleep, the shepherds make their entry. Smelling like sheep and a bit excited having just come from their encounter with a “host” of angels, the shepherds came to see Jesus and marvel at the promised Messiah.

(Luke 2:1-14) The angel of the Lord said to the shepherds and announced this to the world, “Fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David (Bethlehem) a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.

And this shall be a sign unto you; You shall find the babe wrapped in swaddling clothes, lying in a manger. (Luke 2:9-10) In Luke 2:13-14, we read what the angels spoke to the lowly shepherds “And suddenly there appeared with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, 'Glory to God in the highest, And on earth peace among men with whom He is pleased.' Peace to those whom God is pleased with. Have you ever wondered how one is to please God?

Oh, yes, the Bible does tell us how to please God. Do you know how to please God? Read Hebrews 11:6, pleasing God is real simple. Isn't it? “Peace,” it escapes a good number of us at Christmas. Not enough money to be as generous as one would like to be. There is the pressure to give better gifts than were given last year.

Unrealistic expectations for a perfect meal, a spotless house, beautifully decorated, church play practice, school band concerts, and special duties requiring special attention and a great deal of time.

Let us not forget the family member or friend who was here last Christmas but is not here this Christmas – it's all too much. The very thing the angels announced and introduced Jesus with, “Peace” seems to be beyond our reach. Truly, the pressure of Christmas can make one lose our “joy” and salvation.

Joseph and Mary were under great stress. Each had a visit from an angel who spoke only enough instructions to get them through the next major event or at best a few months at a time. Knowing they had the promised Messiah for whom they would be responsible for, one can only imagine how inadequate and unprepared they were for this birth.

Exchanging gifts is nice but it's not in the biblical account of Jesus being born. We do not know how many there were – the Bible does not say “three” wise men, it simply refers to these as “wise men” and their three gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh.

Most Bible scholars believe these wise men (magi) were very skilled in astronomy, astrology and the natural sciences.

These wise men travelled to Bethlehem to acknowledge the Savior of the world. Along the way, they stopped to pay honor to king Herod. As soon as the wise men presented their gifts of gold, frankincense, and myrrh, the Bible says they left for their own country.

The birth and young childhood of Jesus was anything but peaceful and calm. King Herod, so enraged by the wise men who left without reporting where Jesus could be found, ordered all male children aged two and younger to be killed.

Herod sought to kill Jesus because he did not want a threat to his leadership.

God sent another angel to warn Joseph to take Mary and Jesus to Egypt. The valuable gifts given by the magi would provide for their travel and living expenses in Egypt as they escaped the brutality of king Herod. (Matthew 2:118) I do not know what your ideal or reality of Christmas is. Perhaps it is found somewhere between the movies, It's A Wonderful Life with Jimmy Stewart and Christmas Vacation with Chevy Chase. Regardless of what Christmas is for you — read the biblical account of why we celebrate Christmas — it'll bring you peace, comfort and joy.

Christmas is about the Savior of the world being born for one reason – to die on the Cross and pay the penalty for the sin of every man, woman and child, regardless of race, creed, nationality, color, sexual preference, language or whatever other description one chooses.

Jesus the Christ humbled Himself by being born in a stable and crucified on the Cross. He did this for everyone who would choose Him. There is no better gift than what was given in the stable and on the Cross. Christmas is about the one gift given to all of mankind, the gift of total forgiveness born in the stable and eternal life given on the Cross.

Remember, if your Christmas is hectic, stressful, full of anxiety and lacks the peace you desire, read the First Christmas story and God's peace will make its way to you.

I wish you a very Merry Christmas! May God bless you greatly!

Clayton Adams is pastor at Earle First Assembly of

God. You can e- mail him at cpalaa@ yahoo. com, or find Earle First Assembly on Facebook.