A Special Proclamation

West Memphis Area Arkansas Chapter (WMAAC) was chartered April 22, 2005 to serve the citizens of West Memphis, Crittenden County, Arkansas. For over 10 years WMAAC has been an advocate in the community empowering others in the areas of Educational Development, Economic Development, Physical and Mental Health, Political Awareness, and International Awareness. On December 3, 2016, the chapter hosted the first ever STEM Academy reaching approximately 150 students and parents. WMAAC has received multiple awards and recognition on the local, state, and national level. Recently, they received a proclamation from the City of West Memphis, Honorable William Johnson, Mayor for its commitment to public service to the community and services provided in observance of World AIDS Day. Thank you for declaring Thursday, December 1, 2016 as 'West Memphis Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. Day.'

Submitted photo