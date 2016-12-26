Baseball Hall of Fame Internship Program provides opportunity of a lifetime for youth development

Applications for 2017 Class of Frank & Peggy Steele interns due Jan. 31

www.BaseballHall.org COOPERSTOWN, NY – The chance to spend the summer in Cooperstown is every baseball fan’s dream. For college students aspiring to land a once-in-a-lifetime summer experience in the National Baseball Hall of Fame’s 2017 internship program, only a handful of weeks remain before applications are due Jan.

31.

The 2017 Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program for Youth Leadership Development will provide students the chance to join the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum team in a 10-week paid summer internship, offering meaningful, hands-on training in numerous professional career fields for those who are chosen from the hundreds of applications received in Cooperstown each year.

In addition, interns learn and work in the company of baseball's best-known personalities during the annual Hall of Fame Weekend and Induction Ceremony.

To be considered for the program, students must be enrolled in a bachelor's or master's degree program at a college or university, having completed at least their sophomore year of studies, or must have just graduated in May of the year of their internship.

Intern positions for 2017 are available in the following fields: Collections, Communications, Curatorial, Development, Digital Strategy, Education-Public Programs, Library Research, Library Manuscript Archives, Licensing & Sales, Multimedia, Photo Archives, Public Programs and Special Events. Twenty internships will be awarded.

All applications must be completed online at www.baseballhall.org/inte rn. In order to complete an application, candidates must attach a cover letter and resume to the online application. Only completed applications will be reviewed for acceptance into the program.

Applications must be received no later than Jan. 31, 2017.

Now in its 17th year, the Frank and Peggy Steele Internship Program has welcomed more than 300 interns in its first 16 years, equipping college students with the knowledge and experience necessary to work in their field of study. For full details on the program, please visit www.baseballhall. org/intern.

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum is open seven days a week year round, with the exception of Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Year’s Day. The Museum observes summer hours of 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. from Memorial Day Weekend until the day before Labor Day.

Ticket prices are $23 for adults (13 and over), $15 for seniors (65 and over) and $12 for juniors (ages 7-12) and for those holding current memberships in the VFW, Disabled American Veterans, American Legion and AMVets organizations.

Members are always admitted free of charge and there is no charge for children 6 years of age or younger. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. For more information, visit our website at baseballhall.org or call 888-HALL-OF-FAME (888-425-5633) or 607547-7200.

For More Information, Please Contact: Jon Shestakofsky, Vice President of Communications and Education at 607-5470287, jshesta@baseballhall. org; or Craig Muder, Director of Communications at 607-547-0227, cmuder@ baseballhall.org.

From Baseball HoF News