Christmas split arrives, but water still lacking in NE Arkansas duck habitats

Season resumes today

www.agfc.com LITTLE ROCK – The second split of the 2016-2017 duck season occurs this weekend, with the season closing Saturday and Sunday (Christmas Eve and Christmas Day) before resuming Monday, Dec. 26. Arctic air swept into The Natural State in a big way last weekend, but water, the other key ingredient to attracting waterfowl to Arkansas, remains in somewhat short supply.

Many of the state’s wildlife management areas remain well below target water levels, and despite an increase in available habitat in agricultural fields, field reports don’t indicate a large increase in duck numbers in the state. Arkansas’s December aerial waterfowl survey showed much improved numbers from the November population survey, but numbers were well below long-term averages for December. Meanwhile, recent aerial surveys conducted in Louisiana show some of that state’s highest December duck counts in recent years.

Northeast Arkansas Waterfowl Report

Earl Buss Bayou DeView WMA: Boaters should use caution while using the Thompson Tract boat run.

South Oliver GTR Habitat: Mast production has been good.

Water Level: The area is 15% flooded. All of the available water is present within the natural slough on the north end of the GTR and sound end of the North Oliver Tract.

Thompson Tract GTR: Habitat: Mast production has been good.

Water Level: 0% Lake Hogue WRA: Habitat: Asmall amount of beneficial wetland plants is located along the east side of the lake.

Water Level: Normal pool level.

Big Lake WMA: When the Ditch 81 extension gauge near Manilla (upstream of the Big Lake north-end control structure) reads 17.5 feet, water is beginning to come over the north levee degrade on Big Lake WMA. When the Ditch 81 Extension gauge reads 18.0 feet or higher, the water level on the WMA will rise quickly and hunters should exercise caution while on the area. Be aware of underwater logs in boat runs and hangers in trees.

North Woods GTR: Habitat: Mast production is good.

Water Level: Bois d’Arc gauge currently reads 235.9 Target level is 235.5. 100% flooded.

South Woods GTR: Habitat: Mast production is good.

Water Level: The 7-Mile gauge is currently at 235.2 feet. Target level is 234.5 feet with 100% flooded.

Simmons Field: Habitat: A good amount of millet, smartweed and sedge is present. Seed production is good.

Water Level: 100% St. Francis Sunken Lands WMA: Habitat: Mast production is considered fair within the timber and floodways this year. However, there are some spotty areas among the higher elevations that have above average mast production.

Water Level: Water levels in the huntable areas are dependent on the St. Francis River. The water level at Oak Donnick is 207.97 feet with 20% of the huntable area flooded.

Snowden WRA: Habitat: There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas. Conditions are currently poor within the waterfowl rest area.

Water Level: 0% Payneway WRA: Habitat: There is a small amount of beneficial wetland plants within the borrow areas. Conditions are considered below average within the waterfowl rest area.

Water Level: Pool A: 0% Pool B: 0% Pool C: 0% Pool D: 0% Shirey Bay Rainey Brake WMA: Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. In addition, hunters should allow safe passage when parking vehicles along roadsides. Vehicles blocking access will be moved.

Adam's Brake GTR: Habitat: Good mast crop within the GTR.

Water Level: Water level is 238.8 MSL with a target level of 240.0 MSL. 70% flooded.

Dave Donaldson Black River WMA: Waterfowl hunters should be aware of hangers and submerged logs within the boat runs and GTRs. Please exercise caution when accessing the area. Please remember to keep boats off the levees so AGFC personnel can access the area. Boats blocking access will be moved. Unattended trailers are not to be left overnight on parking areas. Upper Island GTR: Habitat: Average abundance of mast crop within the GTRs.

Water Level: Water level is 269.4. Target level is 269.5 MSL. 95% flooded.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission