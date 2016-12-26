HOROSCOPE MOEOSCOIFE

For Tuesday, December 27, 2016 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) This continues to be a powerful time for you to speak to parents, bosses and VIPs. They will listen to you because you speak with authority, energy and purpose.

Go ahead with travel plans that you are contemplating. In particular, you might enjoy visiting someplace

you've visited once before.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) This is a good time to wrap up loose details with red-tape issues, because you are fiery and confident. You have your back covered!

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) You might have a vigorous discussion with a partner or close friend today. (He or she might blow the hair back over your ears.) Be prepared.

LEO (July to Aug. 22) This is a powerful day for you at work because you easily will take command. In fact, others will hear the authority in your voice.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a wonderful, creative day for your sign. Whether you work with your hands or your voice, you will be motivated and talented today.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) You care about the appearance of your home, and today you will do something about it. You will tackle repairs, move furniture around or do something to make things look better.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) You can convince

anyone of anything today, because your powers of persuasion are tops. This is a strong day for writers, teachers and actors as well.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Value your moneymaking ideas today, because you are full of energy and enthusiasm when it comes to financial matters. You also can persuade others to go along with your ideas.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You have the gift of gab today, which is why you will have no trouble getting others to agree with your ideas. People also will do whatever you tell them to, because your words are like gold.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Any kind of research you do will go well today, because you have the focus, endurance and energy to keep looking for what you need. Solutions to old problems are at hand.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Excited conversations with people from your past, especially younger people, might take place now. It's good to have a history with others.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are competent and organized. You appear cheerful, optimistic and flexible, which is how you like to look to the outside world. Cultivate a headspace so that you are ready to take advantage of opportunities that will arise in 2017, because this is the year you've been waiting for! Expect a major change, perhaps as significant as what occurred around 2006. It's time to test your future!

(April 20 to May 20)