It’s times to talk turkey to freeloading relatives

Work on Ingram- 7th Street connector behind schedule

Out with the old and in with the new is traditional sentiment in the days before the new year. But of the new Southland Drive extension connecting Ingram Boulevard to 7th Street, Baby New Year might say out with the new and in with the newer.

That’s because the concrete used to pave the road is too thin in spots. West Memphis City Engineer reported the delayed road opening to the Public Works Commission during the December meeting.

The specifications for the concrete pour called for ten inches. When engineers inspected the results they found several sections too thin. Final work on the shoulders and the striping were moved back until the new pavement could be dug up and redone. The road remains closed. “We looked like we are but complete out there and had the concrete pavement down, but when we went back through for testing we found some deficient sections of pavement that we are having to tear out and replace,” said Sorrell.

The road was supposed to be open in the first part of November but as the winter season approaches work will almost certainly come to a stand still.

“That puts us in a delayed time frame given the weather conditions now,” said Sorrell. “I don’t know when we might complete the corrections.”

It looked like the last link connecting the City on the north side of the Interstate Interchange was all but done and ready to open.

But the last two details need warm temperatures for proper application.

“We were down to the last two items on the road way, the asphalt shoulders and the striping,” said Sorrell.

“But because of the deficiencies in the pavement we had to go back and take out some sections of the roadway. It is several hundred feet. I am hoping to get the concrete back in place by year end.”

Weather and temperatures play a major role in getting the project complete in the winter season.

“This time of year asphalt plants aren’t open below a certain temperature and the striping is a thermo-plastic which means it is heat related. It has to be 50 degrees and rising to put that down,” said Sorrell. “We are into a period of the year where you can’t always count on work days.”

By John Rech