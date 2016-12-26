Memphis Grizzlies announce special guest performers for

annual Gospel & Faith and Family Nights 3/31 & 4/

7 Gospel Star William Murphy, III and bestselling band Kutless to take the stage following Mavs, Knicks games

Memphis Grizzlies Media MEMPHIS — Grind City fans who purchase tickets to the Grizzlies matchup vs. the Dallas Mavericks on Friday, March 31 will gain access to the Grizzlies’ annual Gospel Night featuring a special postgame performance from Grammy Award nominated performer William Murphy, III. In addition, fans who purchase tickets the following week on Friday, April 7 to the Grizzlies game vs. the New York Knicks will experience a postgame performance on Faith and Family Night from bestselling rock and worship group Kutless, immediately following the game at FedExForum.

Discounted group tickets for parties of 15 or more are available for both games at the following rates: Terrace IV: $22, Terrace III: $25, Terrace II: $35, Pinnacle Level: $90.

Possessing a voice that is nothing short of stunning, William Murphy, III makes music that crosses all lines of age, creed and color.

With the release of Murphy’s own debut album, The Sound, in 2007, the world was able to hear the amazing voice and deeply moving songs that portrayed Murphy’s blend of contemporary praise and worship music.

This year, his most recent album Demonstrate is nominated for Best Gospel Album at the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Best-selling Christian rock group Kutless celebrates the name of Jesus through their blend of rock and worship music. Not worried about fitting into a specific genre, Kutless aims to declare God’s glory through expression and song.

The group’s sound can be heard in their most recently released 9th studio album Surrender.

Fans who want to support the Memphis Grizzlies by purchasing 2016-17 Season Tickets or 12- and 22-Game Packs can do so now by calling (901) 888-HOOP or going online to grizzlies.com.

Single Game Tickets are available for purchase at all Ticketmaster locations, Ticketmaster.com, the FedExForum Box Office, online at grizzlies.com or by calling 1-800-4NBATIX or (901) 888-HOOP.

For more information on the Grizzlies, ‘like’ Memphis Grizzlies on Facebook or follow on Twitter (@memgrizz).

From Jason Wallace