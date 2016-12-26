See, I told you that we could make it…

Local Commentary OK here we are starting on the other side of the fat guy in the red suit and I know that your wallet is a little lighter but to look on the positive side you got all year ahead to put some dollars back in there and then it's time to do it all over again.

Oh happy days when the wallet is fat again. Just trying to brighten your day a bit and bring a smile to your face but seriously we need to be thinking about the year ahead and how much we need to pray for all our leaders in Washington with the hope and the help of God himself that they will do the right thing for this nation.

My main prayer is it will become a Godly nation again and a lot of the ungodly stuff that has become so common today will not be taking place anymore but we will see. I see or hear about people that think that just because they were born in this country that if they want it they should have it whatever it is. The way I see it is a lot of people have forgot how to have that desire to work hard and watch your money then one day you will have it and that is the way that it has worked for most of the life of America. I heard a young man in college say on TV the other day that they didn't ask to be brought into this world so they should have what they want without working for it.

When you think about that statement it becomes a little scary to me because chances are that the person that thinks that way will pass that feeling of entitlement on to the next generation and so on it goes.

I don't care who has the White House as long as they do the right things that will be best for all Americans and we are just before giving the new person a shot at doing just that and hopefully he will do it. I truly believe that there are some in this country that hope he fails so that they and the ones like minded can say see we told you so.

I know that a lot of us evangelicals or Jesus believers if you prefer stepped out on faith and voted for him hoping that he will do what he said he would do and make America be the nation that it used to be especially when God was truly the leader of this great nation.

I'm old enough to remember when the pulpits across this great nation brought forth the words of the Bible and believed every word that was preached but slowly we are letting some of those words be politically correct and also we are even through our music bringing in more of the rolling stones and not singing the old favorites anymore like the stone that was rolled away from the door of the tomb and for the most part it's a lot of the people in the Church today that want it.

It amazes me to see how a lot of people react to certain things that take place in this country especially when it comes to God and him telling us not to do certain things because people just want to do what they want to do and when they want to do it.

I see state after state passing the drug bill but they call it the medical marijuana bill so that by doing that it has a lot better chance of being passed by the people. It makes me think about the Roe v.

Wade law that lets doctors abort little babies because it started out and was suppose to be for the health of the mother only and when you put it in that type of wording who is going to be against a woman's right to be healthy.

But just like Roe v. Wade where it has moved on from a woman's health to a woman's right and that makes me think that all those supporting medical marijuana laws being passed will be no different and the next step will be to move on to the harder stuff because they will tell us that it is so much better for us in the long run and when you put that kind of wording in there who would want to be against someone getting the best that is available for them and especially when you throw in the word cancer then that makes it a game changer.

It's like taking that first drink of beer and you remember that it wasn't that great but you keep working at it then you move on to the stronger stuff and one day you may be an alcoholic. This is just another thing that shows just how much we need God back in our own life and back in America.

I know that when you even talk about Godly talk it really upsets a lot of people especially the Hollywood crowd and believe me they influence a lot of our young people to the point of believing that if some actor said it was OK then they believe it to be fact so through the years that part of it hasn't changed that much. But anyway it will take a couple of years with our new leadership to see just what road we are going down and see if it is for the good of America or not.

So, God bless you and yours and pray that God will bless America again for yours and my sake.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin