Sports briefs

The Marion Patriot Boys Basketball team plays next in the Bartlett Holiday Tournament. First game of the tournament will be on Tuesday, Dec. 27, in Bartlett, at 5 p.m.

• Lady Patriots Basketball — The Marion High School Lady Patriots take the hardwood next week in the Dragonfire Christmas Tournament in Collierville. The Lady Patriots will tip off in Collierville on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Game time TBD.

• Blue Devils Basketball — The West Memphis Blue Devils basketball team has an away tournament game on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Opponent and time TBD.

• Lady Blue Devils Basketball — The Academies of West Memphis Lady Blue Devils will face Memphis Melrose on Dec. 27 at 4:30 p.m. at Collierville.

• Arkansas Razorbacks Football — The University of Arkansas Razorbacks (75) will take on No. 18 ACC Coastal Division champion Virginia Tech (9-4) on Thursday, Dec. 29, at 4:30 p.m., on ESPN in the 2016 Belk Bowl, from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina.

• Texts from Riverside Raceway — The easiest way to sign up for text messages from Riverside International Speedway is to Text RIVERSIDE to 84483 to Riverside International Speedway.

• Delta Gymnastics classes — Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays @ 5:15. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

• Studio Gray To Go Dance Program — Want to be part of the best dance program in West Memphis? Come by the Crittenden County Boys & Girls CLub any time for information and answers to questions about the program. No experience necessary — Ballet, tap, jazz, tumbling, boys hip-hop. Registration is $20. All grades welcome!

