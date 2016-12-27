State Lands Office exhibit features early Arkansas farming, folklife

Office of State Lands The Commissioner of State Lands Office invites the public to visit its current exhibit, Farming and Folklife in Early Arkansas.

The exhibit features items on loan from the Ozark Folk Center Park in Mountain View and the Plantation Agriculture Museum in Scott, both part of the Arkansas State Parks system, as well as items from private collections.

“From the 1820s to 1850s, Arkansas was in a state of transition. Those were the late territorial and early statehood days, and a series of treaties between the federal government and Native American tribes moved Arkansas and tribal boundaries several times,” Commissioner John Thurston said. “At the same time, settlers were working to establish homes, farms and communities, often with fairly primitive resources.”

The new exhibit looks at both of these aspects of early Arkansas. A series of maps and documents from surveys and treaties shows the changing land boundaries. Meanwhile, artifacts reveal daily life in the rural, mostly agrarian territory and state.

Farm implements include plows, harnesses and tools from the cotton industry that dominated the South. Household items include hand-woven textiles, washboards and butter churns, while folk instruments and toys offer a glimpse of leisure activities. A blacksmith shop, integral to most communities, is set up in the office vault.

“This is not an exhaustive study, but it does offer a sense of how many early Arkansans lived,” Thurston said. “We hope people will come to see a bit of our past, and we certainly appreciate the loan of artifacts from the Ozark Folk Center and Plantation Agriculture Museum. Both of those state parks are dedicated to preserving and sharing Arkansas’s rural past, and we’re honored that they are supporting this exhibit.”

The COSL office is located in Room 109 of the State Capitol in Little Rock. The exhibit is available from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on state holidays.

From Nikki Heck