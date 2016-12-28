Bulldogs set to battle Warriors in Harrison

Earle looks to gain experience, confidence in the Lendell Thomas Classic before returning to conference play

The Earle Bulldogs (5-4 overall, 2-0 2A-3 Conference) take to the hardwood tonight against the Episcopal Wildcats (63, 2-1) in their opening game of the Lendell Thomas Classic in Harrison, Arkansas.

Earle, a 2A high school, represents the smallest school in the Lendell Thomas Classic. The underdog title is a role the Bulldogs gladly accept, according to Bulldogs Head Coach Billy Murray.

“That’s why we scheduled this classic tournament,” Murray said. “It puts our backs against the wall and allows us to see how much fight we have in us. If we can play ball with these schools at their level, then I feel good about being able to play at the 2A level.”

Every other school being larger does not affect the Bulldogs nor will it diminish the Bulldogs chances of victory, according to Murray.

“The size of the school doesn’t matter,” Murray said. “It’s the five players that you put on the floor that matters. It all depends on the quality of players.”

Although the Bulldogs are on a three-game winning streak, Murray believes his players must play better in every aspect of the game to emerge victorious not just in the Lendell Thomas Classic but the state tournament as well.

“We have to pick up our efforts,” Murray said. “I’m looking to see how we’ve matured from the previous game. We need total allaround improvement because that’s what it’s going to take to win the state tournament.”

Maturing as a team will require experience playing together as a team, something the Bulldogs have not had much of this season. Due to the Bulldogs football team’s run in the playoffs, many Earle basketball players are just beginning their season.

This has kept the players from coming together as a team, according to Murray. “It will be mid or late January before we come together,” Murray said.

“Gerry Bohannon hasn’t played but two games and has only practiced a couple of times. We’re not together yet, no way. After this tournament, I should have a better feel of this team.”

Following the Lendell Thomas Classic in Harrison, the Bulldogs return to conference action. Going back into the conference schedule on a winning note is crucial to the confidence of the team, according to Murray.

“We want to come out of the Harrison classic on the upbeat because we have two big games that we want to win,” Murray said.

“Des Arc is a conference game and Marked Tree, being only 18 miles away, is a rivalry game.”

Murray believes the next year will bring with it a lot of positives for the Earle Bulldogs.

“2017 is going to be a new year and I hope the ball club has a new attitude about the game of basketball,” Murray said.

The Lendell Thomas Classic begins for the Bulldogs with tomorrow’s tip-off against the Wildcats in Harrison.

By Collins Peeples