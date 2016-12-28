Gov. Hutchinson lays out agenda for 2017 legislative session

Lawmakers converge on Little Rock next month for General Assembly

LITTLE ROCK — In a news conference Tuesday morning, Governor Asa Hutchinson laid out his full list of priorities for the 2017 legislative session.

Each of the announced initiatives fall into one of three categories, consistent with the Governor’s priorities: Economic Development, Education, and Efficiencies and Government Transformation. They are as follows: Economic Development:

• Retired Military Tax Cut

• Accelerator Program

• $50.5 Million Income Tax Cut Education:

• ArFuture Grant

• New Higher Education Productivity Funding Formula

• Computer Science Part 2

• Teacher Opportunity Program Redirect (TOPs)

• $3 million in Quality Pre-K Funding

• Reading Initiative Efficiencies and Government Transformation:

• Reform of the State Pay Plan

• Ongoing Improvements to Address Foster Care

• Repurposing Tobacco Settlement Funds to Decrease the Disability Waitlist • Consolidation of Select Boards and Commissions

• Agency Reorganization and Efficiencies (Energy to AEDC; OHIT to ADH; War Memorial to Parks and Tourism)

• Waste Tire Management Program

• Establishing Regional Mental Health Crisis Stabilization Centers In addition to the abovementioned initiatives, Governor Hutchinson has been a long-time supporter of separating the Dr.

Martin Luther King, Jr.

and Robert E. Lee holiday. This will once again be a priority for the Governor in the 2017 session.

Additional information on each initiative can be found online at: http://eegovernor- 2015.ark.org/images/uploa ds/Full_List_of_Initiatives _for_2017.pdf.

Governor Hutchinson issued the following statement: “This comprehensive list represents my agenda for the 2017 legislative session. Each initiative is in line with my administration’s three-pronged approach to thoughtful and conservative governing.

We must drive economic development, further educational opportunities— including an emphasis on computer science—and identify better ways to serve Arkansans through meaningful reforms and efficiencies. These are the parameters that shape my priorities as Governor, and I look forward to working with the legislature to make each one a reality.”

From the Arkansas Governor’s Office