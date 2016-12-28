HOROSCOPE

M©m©§C(ö)IPE For Thursday, December 29, 2016 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) If you want to appeal to the sympathy of a parent or a boss, either on your behalf or on behalf of someone else, this definitely is the day to do it.

Because your appreciation of beauty is heightened today, give yourself a chance to enjoy beautiful places. Visit parks, museums, galleries, beautiful buildings and special shops.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) If you have to share something today, you will be more than generous to others. In fact, you feel concerned for those who are less fortunate.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) In discussion with others today, you will establish an easy give-and-take that is supportive to both parties. That's because people are sympathetic today.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) If you can help someone at work today, you will. In fact, someone needing a sympathetic ear or practical help might approach you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) This is a romantic day. Ironically, it's also a day where you might be disappointed with someone because you expected too much. Be realistic.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) If you can help a family member today, you will because you feel sympathy toward his or her situation. This is a good thing, because kindness is the most important quality.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Don't worry if you spend time today daydreaming or being lost in thoughts of fantasy. Your imagination is heightened, which is why it's easy to drift away on clouds of escape.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) This is a poor day for important financial decisions. You might think things are better than they are; or you might be too generous in a financial negotiation. Remember: You count, too.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You feel sympathetic toward someone today, which is why you are so easy-going. You find it easy to appreciate what others are going through.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Today you will put the needs and wants of others before your own desires, because you want to make a difference. You want to help someone if you can.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) If you are dealing with members of groups, clubs and associations today, you will be laid-back and easygoing. In fact, you would like a chance to work with a charitable group.

YOU BORN TODAY: You bounce back from adversity with confidence and determination. You are reliable, capable and often will put the welfare of others before your own. The year 2017 is a time when you will be a student and a teacher. You will be excited as you start to see the fruits of your efforts for the past six years. Expect your well-earned rewards soon!

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20)