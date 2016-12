NCAA Football 2016-2017 Bowl Games Schedule

NCAA.com There’s still plenty of college footbal left in the Bowl Season, with everything leading up to the crowning of a new National College Football Champion.

NEW ERA PINSTRIPE BOWL: Yankee Stadium – Bronx, N.Y., Dec. 28, 1 p.m. – ESPN, No. 23 Pittsburgh vs. Northwestern.

*** RUSSELL ATHLETIC BOWL: Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla., Dec. 28, 4:30 p.m. – ESPN, No. 16 West Virginia vs. Miami.

*** FOSTER FARMS BOWL: Levi's Stadium – Santa Clara, Calif. Dec. 28, 7:30 p.m. – FOX, Indiana vs. No 19 Utah.

*** ADVOCARE V100 TEXAS BOWL: NRG Stadium – Houston, Texas, Dec. 28, 8 p.m. – ESPN, Texas A& M vs. Kansas State.

*** BIRMINGHAM BOWL: Legion Field – Birmingham, Ala., Dec. 29, 1 p.m. – ESPN, South Florida vs. South Carolina.

*** BELK BOWL: Bank of America Stadium – Charlotte, N.C., Dec. 29, 4:30 p.m. – ESPN, Arkansas vs. No. 22 Virginia Tech.

*** VALERO ALAMO BOWL: Alamodome – San Antonio, Texas, Dec. 29, 8 p.m. – ESPN, No. 12 Oklahoma State vs. No. 10 Colorado.

*** AUTOZONE LIBERTY BOWL: Liberty Bowl – Memphis, Tenn., Dec. 30, 11 a.m. – ESPN, Georgia vs. TCU.

*** HYUNDAI SUN BOWL: Sun Bowl Stadium – El Paso, Texas, Dec. 30, 1 p.m. – CBS, No. 18 Stanford vs. North Carolina.

*** FRANKLIN AMERICAN MORTGAGE MUSIC CITY BOWL: Nissan Stadium – Nashville, Tenn., Dec. 30, 2:30 p.m. – ESPN, Nebraska vs. No. 21 Tennessee.

*** NOVA HOME LOANS ARIZONA BOWL: Arizona Stadium – Tuscon, Ariz., Dec. 30, 4:30 p.m. – ASN/CI, South Alabama vs. Air Force.

*** CAPITAL ONE ORANGE BOWL: Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Gardens, Fla., Dec. 30, 7 p.m. – ESPN, No. 6 Michigan vs. No. 11 Florida State. *** BUFFALO WILD WINGS CITRUS BOWL: Camping World Stadium – Orlando, Fla., Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – ABC, No. 20 LSU vs. No. 13 Louisville. *** TAXSLAYER BOWL: EverBank Field – Jacksonville, Fla., Dec. 31, 10 a.m. – ESPN, Georgia Tech vs. Kentucky. *** CHICK-FIL-A PEACH BOWL: Georgia Dome – Atlanta, Ga., Dec. 31, 2 p.m. – ESPN, No. 4 Washington vs. No. 1 Alabama. *** PLAYSTATION FIESTA BOWL: University of Phoenix Stadium – Glendale, Ariz., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. – ESPN, No. 3 Ohio State vs. No. 2 Clemson.

*** OUTBACK BOWL: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla., Jan. 2, 12 noon – ABC, No. 17 Florida vs. Iowa.

*** GOODYEAR COTTON BOWL: AT& T Stadium – Arlington, Texas, Jan. 2, 12 noon – ESPN, No. 15 Western Michigan vs. No. 8 Wisconsin.

*** ROSE BOWL GAME: Rose Bowl – Pasadena, Calif., Jan. 2, 4 p.m. – ESPN, No. 9 USC vs. No. 5 Penn State.

*** ALLSTATE SUGAR BOWL: Mercedes-Benz Superdome – New Orleans, La., Jan. 2, 7:30 p.m. – ESPN, No. 14 Auburn vs. No. 7 Oklahoma.

*** COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP: Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, Fla., Jan. 9, 7:30 p.m. – ESPN, Winner of Peach Bowl vs. Winner of Fiesta Bowl.

From