Show your support for DeltaARTS

' Tis the season for giving…

news@theeveningtimes.com

Christmas has passed, but there’s still time to give the gift of support to DeltaARTS.

By making a donation to DeltaARTS, you can provide an arts experience for a child, senior, or family who might not have the opportunity otherwise.

The arts have enriched and enhanced all our lives in some way. Keep arts experiences alive in the Delta by giving to DeltaARTS today.

Visit www.deltaarts.org to make a donation, or for more information on how to be a part of the big plans DeltaARTS has in store for 2017 and beyond, DeltaARTS, visit the Glenn P. Schoettle Arts Education Center at 301 South Rhodes, in West Memphis, or call (870) 732-6260.

By the Evening Times News Staff