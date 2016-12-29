Blue Devils dominate in Missouri

West Memphis Blue Devils travels north, defeats the host team in Neosho Classic

WM School District Ninth-grader Chris Moore poured in a team-high 16 points Tuesday to lead the West Memphis Blue Devils to a 57-41 victory over the host team in the Neosho (Mo.) Classic.

The win pushes West Memphis' record to 9-0 this season heading into today's 3:30 p.m. game against Lafayette, Mo.

The Blue Devils ran out to a 29-23 lead at halftime behind some solid inside play from Moore and senior post player Tevin Mosley, who added 10 points. West Memphis poured it on in the second half with Zachary Felton also playing a solid game with 8 points.

By Billy Woods