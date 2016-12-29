HOROSCOPE

ARIES March 21 to April 19) You might feel confused today, and because of this confusion, you are not sure where to put your energy. In other words, which horse should you put your money on?

When dealing with members of groups, clubs, organizations and classes, you might feel unsure of yourself. You don't know whether to make a stand about something or let it go.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) Although you have been ambitious to achieve what you want to do lately, today you might have second thoughts. Because of this, you will hold back and not be pushy or aggressive.

CANCER (June 21 to July 22) When it comes to philosophical ideas, politics and religion, whatever you previously thought now seems to be questionable. You will not be quick to jump on your soapbox today.

LEO (July to Aug. 22) Whereas before you were strong in your defense of your fair share of something regarding inheritances or shared property, today you are not so sure. Tread carefully.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) People have been a bit difficult lately. Today, however, someone who opposes you is not so sure anymore. He or she is softer and more quiet.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) Don't be hard on yourself if you have less energy to work today. It is what it is. Relax. Many people feel this way today.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21) Today you feel unsure about many things – romantic relationships, the arts, a social occasion, something related to sports and possibly something to do with your kids. This self-doubt is a passing thing.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) You have been keen to make improvements and changes at home; however, today you are unsure about something. If you're not sure what to do, do nothing.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) You are not as confident about expressing your ideas as you were recently. For some reason, you have second thoughts today. This could be wise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Be careful with financial decisions today. Likewise, be careful about major expenditures. Go slowly and carefully.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) You feel tired today and a bit world weary. Whereas before you were confident, today you're not so sure. Life is like this at times; and today is one of those times.

YOU BORN TODAY: You are goal-oriented. You have a great sense of humor, and you're kind and caring toward loved ones. As this year winds up, start to get ready for 2017, which will be one of the most powerful years of your life – a time of accumulation. Whatever you have done in the past will now ripen. (2017 also is a good year to buy and sell.)

