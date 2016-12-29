Lady Patriots slay in first round of Dragonfire Classic

Marion girls cruise past opening round opponent in post- holiday tournament in Collierville

In an attempt to end this year and start the new one on a positive note, the Marion Lady Patriots (6-4 overall, 2-2 5A/6A East Conference) crushed the City University School of Liberal Arts lady basketball team 69-13 Tuesday night.

The Lady Patriots enjoyed a dominating first quarter on their way to an opening game win of the Dragonfire Christmas Tournament, hosted by Collierville High School. Thanks to 32 points in the first stanza of play, Lady Patriots Head Coach Shunda Johnson played her entire roster before the start of the second quarter.

“The younger girls need the experience they got tonight,” Johnson said. “If (a starter) gets into foul trouble later in the season during the district or state tournament and we need to bring in a substitute, we want that girl to come off the bench without being scared or afraid.”

By building an extensive lead early, Johnson was able to work on some different areas of the game which she would like to see her players improve.

“We stopped pressing after the first quarter and focused on playing defense inside the three-point line,” Johnson said. “We moved the ball around in the half court set. We, also, wanted to focus on defensive rebounding and aggressively going to get the ball after we blocked out. They’re still not where they need to be but they looked much better tonight.”

Defensively, the ladies from Marion communicated well and remained vigilant throughout the game according to Johnson.

“They were talking to each other and were ready in their defensive stands when the other team drove the ball,” Johnson said.

The emphatic victory for Marion in the opening round of the Dragonfire Classic hopefully provides much needed momentum and confidence for the Lady Patriots, according to Johnson.

“I told them we need a win tonight,” Johnson said. “We had a group meeting and they were all talking about ‘Cavs Nation’ or ‘Warriors Nation’. I told them ‘Let’s play Lady Patriots nation and get us a win.’ They talked about how Lebron was winning and all that and I told them ‘Let’s have the same enthusiasm for ourselves.’” In order for “Lady Patriot Nation” to continue to thrive, the team must continue to execute several things the ladies did well in the victory Tuesday night. Some of those things, according to Johnson, include limiting the opponent’s second chance points, continuing to rebound aggressively and converting transitions into points.

“We need to focus on what we need to focus on so that we can become elite,” Johnson said.

The Lady Patriots take their next step towards becoming elite Wednesday night when the ladies face off against South Wind High School. The second round of the Dragonfire Classic tips off in the Collierville High School gym at 4:30 p.m.

By Collins Peeples