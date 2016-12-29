New trout regulations for Little Red River Jan. 1

www.agfc.som HEBER SPRINGS – Anglers visiting the Little Red River below Greers Ferry Dam in Heber Springs will find a few new regulations in place when they hit the water in 2017.

The Commission voted unanimously to approve many changes which were adopted to help protect the world-famous trout fishery and spawning areas. The regulations were presented to the Commission in October, and public surveys were conducted throughout October on www.agfc.com to gather public input before the final vote.

The following regulation changes are effective Jan.1, 2017:

• The 16- to 24-inch protected slot limit for all trout species on Greers Ferry Tailwater has been removed, and a five-fish daily limit with only one trout over 16 inches allowed has been instituted.

• The no culling regulation has been expanded to cover all species of trout on the Greers Ferry Tailwater. Once a trout of any species is caught and placed on a stringer, in a fish basket or in a livewell, it must be kept and counts toward an angler’s daily limit.

• Mobility-impaired anglers may now fish on Collins Creek downstream of the wooden vehicle bridge in JFK Park.

• The JFK and Mossy special regulations areas have been converted into yearround catch-and-release areas.

• The Cow Shoals Seasonal Catch-and-Release Area is now a year-round catch-andrelease area.

• Fishing times at Cow Shoals Catch-and-Release Area are from 30 minutes before sunrise until 30 minutes after sunset from Oct. 1-Dec. 31.

All trout regulations for 2017 will be available in a copy of the 2017 Trout Fishing Guidebook, which is currently at the printer and scheduled for delivery during the first week of January.

From the Arkansas Game & Fish Commission