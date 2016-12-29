Patriots unable to finish against DeSoto Jaguars

Marion comes up short in first round of Bartlett Holiday Tournament

sports@theeveningtimes.com Often a basketball game ends up being an accumulation of plays which boils down to the final seconds before a winner and loser are determined.

Such was the case in the Marion Patriots’ (4-4 overall, 2-2 5A/6A East Conference) 60-59 loss Tuesday night to the DeSoto Central Jaguars (5-6).

Gut-wrenching anticipation filled the Bartlett High School Gym, the site of the Patriots and Jaguars opening Bartlett Holiday Tournament Classic matchup, as a purple and gold clad Jaguar stood ready to inbound the ball with 7.3 seconds remaining to play and Marion leading 5958.

Desoto County’s Willie Wilson Jr.

received the inbound pass just to be sealed off at the perimeter by Patriot defenders. Wilson forced up an errant shot from behind the arch, however Desoto County Head Coach William Bentley was able to call a time-out before Wilson released the ball.

Given a second chance for victory in the form of another inbound pass with 4.1 seconds remaining, Wilson received another inbound pass. This time the Jaguar drove the baseline before drawing a foul on the lay-up. Wilson connected on both free throws, giving the Jaguars a one point lead with under two seconds to play. Patriots Head Coach Irving Clay relives the Jaguars final inbound play.

“The situation happened so fast,” Clay said. “He caught the ball and drove it to the baseline. That’s the kind of thing you have to in order to draw a foul and the referee said it was a foul. Our defender didn’t cut off the baseline. All our defender had to do was cut off that base line and the game would have been over with. But, he didn’t do that.”

The Patriots last hope to escape Bartlett with a win came with 1.4 seconds left in the game as Keyshawn Woods heaved up a shot from three-fourths court. The prayer clanged off the rim, sounding the end of the game and another loss for the Marion Patriots.

The Patriots carried a lead into the locker rooms at half-time 29-27, despite a foreshadowing buzzer-beating half-court shot from Wilson to pull the Jaguars within two. The Patriots built a 38-31 lead within the first three minutes of the third quarter, before falling victim to a 13-1 run which gave the Jaguars a lead the team would carry until the 2:21 mark of the fourth.

Clay called a time-out midway through the fourth quarter which sparked the Patriots. The Patriots came out of the break with an edge which had been missing from the team.

“The main thing is we settled down and ran our offense,” Clay said. “We needed to get something going to the basket and you always have to defend. That’s what we were trying to do, get a hand on the ball, get a deflection and defend.”

Collin Chambers put his coach’s words into action by emphatically deflecting a Jaguars pass into the stands.

The defense continued to pick up as, with just over two minutes to play, Timothy Ceaser snagged a defensive rebound and fed the ball to Keyshawn Woods who laid it in the basket to tie the game at 55.

Patriot Shaun Doss mimicked his teammates enthusiasm by coming away with a steal and slamming the ball home to once again tie the game, this time at 57 a piece with 1:20 to play.

With the game 57-58 in favor of the Jaguars and 16 seconds to play, Chambers stole a Jaguars inbound pass underneath the Marion basket. The Patriot drew contact in his attempt to score and went to the charity stripe, where the Patriots shot just 62 percent as a team on the night.

Chambers drilled both free throws. For the first time since the 3:15 mark of the third, the Patriots held the lead. Now with the lead, pressure shifted to the Patriots with 14.7 on the clock according to Clay.

“All that gives you momentum but you have to constantly play,” Clay said. “If you don’t have the ball then the pressure is on you. We got the lead but now they have the ball and we have to stop them.

That put pressure on us to get a stop and unfortunately, we were unable to get a stop at that time.”

The Patriots second loss of the past week comes despite Doss exploding for 29 points. Keyshawn Woods and Ceaser also played big roles for the Patriots, chipping in 16 and 11 points respectively.

The Patriots, who have given up 60 or more points in three of their last four games, allowed DeSoto Central’s leadscorer Wilson and sharp-shooter Trae Burcham to score 19 and 16 points respectively.

Marion looks to rebound in its second game of the Bartlett Holiday Tournament, Wednesday at 5 p.m. at Bartlett High School.

By Collins Peeples