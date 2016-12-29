Reindeer Tracks

Times Outdoors Columnist Christmas has come and gone and all that is left is Santa’s reindeer tracks on the roof. Hopefully everybody had a very nice Christmas and Santa left an abundance of gifts. I know my grandbabies did very well. It’s a good thing Santa only comes once a year.

Deer season is winding down with only a week of gun or muzzle loader season left. All zones end on Dec. 31, 2016. There is a special youth hunt on Jan. 7-8, 2017. Archery season goes until Feb. 28, 2017. The nice thing about archery season is there are very few hunters in the woods and almost all archers are very good woodsmen.

We should be going into the best part of duck season with the major part of the migration starting after Christmas. We still need more rain to flood the river bottoms and some more fields. Many of the pumped up duck clubs could stand several more inches of rain because pumping is very expensive. They have just enough water to hunt but a few more inches would help the hunting. The lake we hunt on at Snow Lake is so low we can not hunt there. It takes 16 feet on the Memphis gauge to get Mississippi River water into the lake.

This is the best time of year for rabbit hunters with the season ending on Feb. 28, 2017. The sound of a pack of beagles is always fun to listen to. Squirrel hunting also goes till the end of February and this is prime time for a squirrel dog treeing ole busy tail. Still hunting is difficult because the squirrels can see you trying to sneak up on them.

On private land, feral hogs may be killed or trapped year-round with any method as long the hunter has permission from the land owner. You do need your hunting license and all general regulations for hunting safety should be observed. If you hog hunt, be careful because it’s easy to get hurt.

We all get new hunting gear for Christmas with everything from socks to hunting coats to new guns and fishing poles. Make sure you check the presents out before the exchange time runs out. It’s easy to exchange it now. Do not forget about Papa Duck’s book JUST HUNTING STORIES that can found at Cupple’s Book store on Missouri Street. So far the reviews have been very good and the book cost only $10.00.

Lakeside Taxidermy is taking in some very nice deer to mount along with ducks. I have a pair of banded mallards to put on the wall. Lakeside is fast and reasonable. As you know, kid’s mounts come first, so take that young hunter with you. Take plenty of pictures and send me tales of the hunt. Also, I still need some wild game recipes to share with my readers.

By John Criner