48th annual Debutante Cotillion

Submitted photos

The Docettes Society Club recently held its 48th Annual Debutante Cotillion on Sunday, Dec. 4, at the Civic Auditorium. Ten beautiful young ladies, seniors at the Academies of West Memphis, were formally presented and competed for the titles of Miss Docette and Miss Debutante. All young ladies were winners in our eyes. The girls showed such poise, grace and elegance. A special thank you to all of the parents who sacrificed their time and resources, to the young male escorts, to the ladies in waiting, and to those involved who made this a spectacular night. The overall winners for the 48th Debutante Cotillion were: Rayla Fair, 2nd place Miss Docette, escorted by Amarius Stinnett; Jakiya Childs, 1st place Miss Docette, escorted by Jerry Edwards; Raven Hinton, overall winner who was double crowned as Miss Docette & Miss Debutante, escorted by Edward Woods; Kayla Brock, 1st place Miss Debutante, escorted by Di’Granger; and Jade Morris, 2nd place Miss Debutante, escorted by Anthony Perkins.