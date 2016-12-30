Canned food drives feed the need

Left: MMS Student Council Members spearheaded a canned food drive benefiting the Good Neighbor Center Food Bank. Students donated more than 2,600 non-perishable food items. Sixth-grade teacher Adrian Rusher's and seventh-grade teacher Kelly Phillips' classes came in first place raising almost 700 canned goods by themselves. Other teachers hitting the 150 mark were Dereque Falls, Brooke Colquitt, Tamara Hicks and Doris Robinson. Students donating the most in their respective rooms were: Connor Taylor, Makenzie Johnson, Maddie Maranto, Nick Partain, Preslee Warren, Adam Scott, Demyia Calloway, Tessa Ballard, Lucas Garza, Johnny Nichols, Jessica Robins, Aaneiah Jones, Alexis McCowan, Emily Bridges, Maryn Deese, Jordan Johnson, Mary Elle Mayeux, Samantha Miner, Cassidy Hubbard, Lindsay Walker, Will Zheng, Kyra Coleman, Porsha Wheeler, Princess Scott, Danuwell Robinson, Jacquarria Ballard, Kendal Bedenbaugh and Ava Walker. Right: Students at Marion Intermediate School made sure those in need will have enough to eat this holiday season by donating nearly 2,000 can or cartons of food. Fourth-grade students brought in 896 items with Diana Hanks’ class leading the way with 210 items. Donna Dillahunty’s class topped the fifth grade with 237 items of the grade’s 1,088 total.

Photos by Mike Douglas