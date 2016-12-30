Governor Charles H. Brough: A Pioneer for Change

The early twentieth century was a time of great change in Arkansas, and many residents were excited about what the future held. Many programs were introduced to modernize education and the infrastructure of the state. One figure responsible for many of these changes was Gov. Charles H. Brough, whose early years took him between Mississippi and Utah before landing him at the University of Arkansas.

Charles Hillman Brough was born in western Mississippi in 1876. His mother was a schoolteacher, while his father was a Pennsylvania native and a veteran of the Union Army who stayed in the state after the Civil War to invest in mining and banking. Brough spent much of his early childhood in Utah as his father expanded his investments.

In 1882, Brough was sent to live with his mother’s sister and brother-in-law in Mississippi. His aunt and uncle were active educators, and his uncle ran a local girl’s school. The importance of education was deeply ingrained in the future governor, and the intelligent young man absorbed all that he could. After Brough’s mother died, he stayed in Mississippi to continue to be raised by his aunt and uncle. At the age of 14, Brough was enrolled in Mississippi College, graduating four years later.

He returned to Utah in 1894, spending a year with his father. He soon entered graduate school at the prestigious Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. Drawing on his experiences out West with his father, he wrote his doctoral dissertation on irrigation in Utah. He earned his doctorate in history in 1898 and returned to Mississippi College to serve as a professor of history, ethics, economics, and German. He was active in the college community, delivering lectures across the state, recruiting for the college, and writing many scholarly articles.

Still a restless young man, he resigned his teaching position and entered the University of Mississippi law school in 1901, completing a two-year course of study in just a year. Instead of a law career, he returned to teaching. After being rejected for a prestigious position at the University of Mississippi, he left the state to accept a position as professor of political economy at the University of Arkansas in 1903.

Once in Arkansas, he again dived into the life of the university community and continued to write on such issues as finance, tariff and tax law, and Arkansas History. He was admitted to the state bar in 1904, but he again did not practice law. He was also active in the church, teaching Sunday School and often serving as a substitute preacher for other churches. Popular among teachers, he was also president of the Arkansas State Teachers Association for the 1913-1914 school year.

In 1913, after Gov. Joseph T. Robinson resigned to take his seat in the U. S. Senate, colleagues encouraged Brough to run in the special election to fill the remainder of the term. He had never run for office before. Brough tepidly entered the race but quickly withdrew, realizing that the public did not know enough about him and he would likely not have won. Nevertheless, in 1915, he resigned from the university to campaign full time for the Democratic Primary the following year. He ended up winning the three-man race in the primary and won the general election in the fall with nearly 70% of the vote over the Republican and Socialist candidates.

Brough dove into his position as governor with the energy and enthusiasm that made him famous. He made education reform a top priority. He established an illiteracy commission to study the issue in detail. He established county boards of education and, in 1917, enacted the first compulsory school attendance law in state history. Education was no longer just a good idea for developing young minds and local economies – it was the law. He also pushed for expanding vocational programs through a new federal education subsidy. But for Brough and his ambitious progressive agenda, this was only the beginning.

The early twentieth century was a time promising tremendous changes in the way that Americans worked and lived, and Americans were excited about what the future held. And Americans were calling for a modern system of government to keep up with the changing times. And Brough was ready to deliver.

He quickly enacted school reform measures in the state, creating compulsory attendance laws and expanding vocational education. Brough enacted numerous other reforms. He created the Arkansas Corporation Commission in 1917 to oversee utilities in the state and pushed for a modern highway system in the state. Though the highway plan was bogged down by financial problems and mismanagement at the county level, it did result in 2,500 miles of new highway being constructed. He also pushed through a law in 1917 allowing women to vote in state party primaries, where most elections in the state took place at the time.

When the United States entered World War I in 1917, Brough shifted the focus of his administration to the war effort. He went across the state to raise money for the troops and for the Red Cross. He also created the State Council of Defense to help coordinate production to ensure the troops had all the supplies they needed.

Brough’s popularity was so high that the Republican Party did not even bother fielding a candidate against him in 1918, endorsing Brough’s re-election against Socialist candidate Clay Fulks. Brough swept into a second term with 93% of the vote.

While he hoped that his second term would allow him to build on his earlier successes, the end of the war saw new challenges. He attempted to push through a new state constitution, but the effort failed. In 1919, the nation was hit with a major recession. And in late September, Phillips County erupted into bloodshed as a race riot erupted in Elaine. An estimated 200 African-Americans were slaughtered by white mobs, but the death toll was possibly much higher. Brough sent in the National Guard to restore order and appointed a special committee to study the slaughter, but the committee’s weak recommendations to prevent further riots were never acted upon, and the matter still haunts Phillips County to this day even as residents strive to rise above the massacre.

After his second term ended in 1921, Brough toured the country on the speaking circuit, promoting the state. And it is Brough who is responsible for what is probably the worst Arkansas joke in history, one he repeated often in these speeches: “Did you know Arkansas is the only state mentioned in the Bible? The Bible says, ‘Noah looked out the Arkand- saw!’” In 1928, Brough spoke at the graduation at Central Baptist College in Conway. So impressed with his performance, college trustees decided that he would be the perfect choice for the new president of the college. Brough accepted, but he quickly ran into controversy. The country had taken a sharp reactionary

Ken Bridges turn since World War I, and Brough’s attempts to defend progress and reform were faltering. He fought back against attacks by fellow Baptists against the 1928 Democratic nominee for president, Al Smith, for his beliefs as a Roman Catholic. In addition, he supported the teaching of evolution in accordance with scientific standards, but fundamentalist Baptists howled their objections to the idea. Within a year, Brough was forced to step down, but he soon found work as a promoter for the University of Arkansas.

He unsuccessfully attempted to run for U. S. Senate twice, the last time being in a 1931 loss to Hattie Caraway. In spite of his lack of political success in his years after his governorship, he remained an enthusiastic personality and stayed active in civic causes. In 1934, President Franklin D. Roosevelt appointed him to a special commission to help solve a dispute over the West Virginia border. However, just weeks after his work was completed in 1935, Brough suffered a massive heart attack and died. After his death, he was widely praised for the accomplishments in transportation and education he achieved for the state.

Dr. Kenneth Bridges teaches history and geography at South Arkansas Community College. He is co- editor of the “ South Arkansas Historical Journal” and author of numerous history articles and books.