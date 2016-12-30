Greed, Gluttony, Chaos: An American Christmas

Yesterday, Neighbor Kid skipped into my kitchen and exclaims: “Guess what I got for Christmas?!”

I didn't guess.

“A crossbow!”

“Oh,” I responded warily. “You mean a plastic, Nerf crossbow. For shooting soft things.”

“No, a real one for hunting!” He was giddy.

“With, like, real arrows and sharp tips?”

He nodded with such velocity that his grin became a white blur.

My eyes popped open. The redneck version of A Christmas Story flashed before my eyes, where “You'll shoot your eye out!” morphs into “You'll shoot your heart through.”

A Christmas Story is redneck enough, right? Raise your hand if you actually own the fishnet-stocking-leg lamp featured in the movie.

But the mom was right: if you can't give a boy a BB gun without worrying about bodily harm, what in the name of all that is good and holy are you thinking giving him a crossbow? With sharp, pointy arrows and everything.

“Mom! Can we go to Neighbor Kid's house?” my kids begged.

“To play with the crossbow? No,” I said without hesitation or remorse.

Neighbor Kid attempted to squirrel his way around the issue. “I got a metal detector, too.”

Oh, I see. Four gradeschool boys have the choice between the off-limits crossbow, capable of splitting a small tree trunk in half, and a permissible metal detector that does nothing but beep as you cumbersomely swipe it laboriously across the frozen ground.

Yes, I'm trusting they'll make the right choice.

If by “yes” you mean “Not by the hair on my chinnychin- chin.” (This idiom actually carries weight in my middle-aged life. I do have long hairs on my chin. It's embarrassing. My husband occasionally reaches over-in public-and plucks a hair or two. We can add this scene to our redneck A Christmas Story.) My energetic twin returned from Neighbor Kid's house one time complaining that his hand hurt. Upon investigation, I discovered blisters around his grip-the kind you might get from raking or shoveling without gloves.

I was a little surprised that he would volunteer for work like that.

Suspiciously, I asked, “Were you raking leaves

“The Marion Mom” By Dorothy Wilson over there?”

“Oh, no,” he laughed. “I was beating a tree trunk with a hammer.”

Oh, okay. I mean, what do you say to that: “Next time you engage in foolish and destructive behavior, wear gloves?” Shees.

I frequently injure myself doing actual housework. Like when the laundry basket sliced my finger. Or when I grated a chunk off my thumb (and still served the mac-n-cheese.) Or when our aluminum-handled brooms broke in half and became a stab wound waiting to happen.

I'm convinced these injuries are a message from God that I should stop doing housework.

My husband thinks otherwise.

The housework has sure gone by the wayside during the Christmas season. Starting December 12, we have had at least a party every other day, and we've been bamboozled into hosting several of them.

Don't get me wrong, I actually love hosting. First, it gives me a great reason to employ the industrious kids for scrubbing things that don't normally enjoy a good scrubbing around here. Second, the Lord gave us the space for great fellowship, and we like people.

Most of the time.

There was that time on Thanksgiving, though, when my sister-in-law invited a family to our gathering at my house because she felt bad that they didn't have any family in town.

I found their teenager and my two teenage nieces, each with their massive paper plates loaded up with mashed potatoes, turkey, dressing, cranberry sauce, corn pudding, green bean casserole, and a dinner roll, in my bed. In. My. Bed. Whaaaa?!

I also suffered two separate incidents of backlash from boys who live in the country- um, relieving themselves, shall we say, whenever they felt it convenient. Which happened to be inside the play structure in the yard.

As the sun set, I apologized to the guests that the sunroom lights weren't working. “I honestly didn't bother trying to fix them because I assumed everyone would be gone by dark.”

The stranger expressed shock at my blunt desire to shut the party down.

“Well,” I defended myself, “You have been here seven hours.”

You know what? We stayed in that dark room and played games. For four more hours. I'm not even exaggerating.

So two weeks later, when Grandma sent a group text asking which child wanted to host the annual gingerbread- house decorating event, the other sister asked me to do it.

Of course she did.

I agreed, but you know I had hawk-eyes on those kids and banned them from leaving the room.

Except of course, to find the toilet. The actual toilet. It flushes and everything. It's really fabulous.

In addition to our boisterous and expansive family, we also entertained a German teenager and a Korean teenager, exchange students living with Grandma.

The German failed to hide his surprise when he saw our “gingerbread” houses were actually “graham-cracker” houses.

This never occurred to me before.

But gingerbread, while requiring more prep beforehand, would probably leave a lot fewer crumbs.

I spent three hours sweeping after the event. With a half-handled dagger broom.

That's a lot of effort, y'all.

Then Grandma returned the next day to deliver her Christmas gift to me: an expansive, festive centerpiece for our custom-made farm table… and she swept again.

Maybe she should have gifted me a broom.

By the time you read this, we will have attended four more Christmas events. I will have made corn pudding, green bean casserole, spinach soufflé, onion tart, Challah bread, spinach-artichoke dip, peppermint bark, dipped pretzel rods, haystacks, and sugared pecans.

And probably pulled out my big-girl sweat-pants.

If this don't say “Happy Birthday, Jesus,” I don't know what does.

I am glad God loves rednecks, too. He loves greedy, gluttonous, chaotic Americans. Even those who don't celebrate the love that caused him to choose to give up His infinite power and enter into a cursed and suffering world as a helpless infant.

I know this: His love has the power to change lives, change focus, and change celebrations.

But in all versions of our Christmas-redneck, riotous, or repose-I think I'd still have to sweep.

But because of Christmas, because of Jesus, I can do it with a smile on my face and joy in my heart.

That's a gift, my friends, that won't shoot your eye out.

Dorothy Wilson lives in Marion with her husband Chris as they enjoy all the adventures their six children provide.