Happy New Year, Marion!

Thanks to everyone who came out for the Marion Christmas events this year.

We had a wonderful time at the Christmas on the Square last week and an even better turn out for the parade last night. A special thank you to all the city and county employees that helped to make the Christmas events run so smoothly. It is definitely a group effort and you all are a pleasure to work with.

The Chamber staff is working on a fun line up of events for next year! Follow the Chamber on Instagram @marioncoc or Facebook at Marion Arkansas Chamber of Commerce to stay informed.

***

Accelerated Process Operator Training Program

Would you like to be trained for high-paying, high-demand jobs and do it in a short period of time? Would you like to have a wide choice of industries to work in? Would you like to write your own ticket?

If you answer “yes” and have a HS Diploma or GED, then attend one of informational meetings to learn about our accelerated, 13-week program in Process Technology that will start in February 2017 and will prepare you for entry-level positions in the local chemical, pharmaceutical, paper, oil/refinery, food/feed processing, and other manufacturing industries where wages start at $14 $16/hour. If eligible, your tuition, books and fees will be paid by grants. Classes will run February-July, 9 am-3 pm, Monday Friday.

Informational Meetings Schedule: Wednesday, January 11, 10 to 11a.m., Room 137, Marion Berry Center for Renewable Energy, North Campus.

Wednesday, January 18, 1 to 2 p.m., Room 137, Marion Berry Center for Renewable Energy, North Campus Wednesday, January 25, 4 to 5 p.m., Room 137, Marion Berry Center for Renewable Energy, North Campus Questions? Concerns? Contact Alexander Lamm: alamm@asumidsouth.edu, or 870-733-6012.

***

The West Memphis/Marion Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. are partnering with CASA Arkansas Delta to ensure the children in their care have a coat this winter. Donate your new or gently used coats at the Marion Police Department, or contact John Evans, Community Events Chairman, at 901-4096541.

Coat Drive