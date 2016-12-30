Marion Ledger Briefs

• Koats by Kappa Drive – The men of the West Memphis-Marion Chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity, Inc. are partnering with CASA Arkansas Delta to host a “Koats by Kappa” Drive for children. The goal is to collect 200 coats. Any extra coats will be donated to area schools. The coat drive will end on Saturday, Dec. 31. Drop off locations are: Smooth Kuts Barbershop, 111 S. 4th St., West Memphis and Marion Police Department, 3477 Hwy. 77, Marion.

• Metropolitan Planning Organization – Is soliciting public comments concerning its 2040 Metropolitan Transportation Plan and the Air Quality Conformity Determination Report. Please contact the MPO at 796 West Broadway, West Memphis, AR 72301 if you have comments or questions. You may also call, fax or e-mail at 870-735-8148; fax no. 870-735-8158; BCE@sbcglobal.net. Comments will be taken until Jan. 27, 2017 Public hearing will be held on Jan. 10 at the West Memphis City Hall on on Jan. 12 at the Marion City Hall. Hearing will be held from 6 to 7:30 p.m.

• Synergy Foundation is participating in the USDA Summer Food Service Program – Meals will be provided to all children without charge and are the same for all children regardless of race, color, nationality, origin, sex, age or disability and there will be no discrimination the course of the meal services. Meals will be provided at a first come, first serve basis at the sites and times as follows: Opened site: Through May 30, 2017. 1. Avondale, 1402 Crestmere St., West Memphis. Snack 3:45 p.m./Supper 4:30 p.m. M-F. 2. Cheer City United, 104 Block St., West Memphis. Snack 5:40 p.m./Supper 5:15 p.m. M-F. 3. Daysprings, 1227 Ark. Hwy. 77, Marion. Supper 3:30 p.m./Snack 4:30 p.m. M-F. 4. Marion Church of God, 1747 Hwy. 64, Marion. Snack 5:30 p.m./Supper 6:30 p.m. Sunday & Wednesday. 5. Marion Elementary, 133 E. Military Rd., Marion. Snack 3:15 p.m./Supper 4:15 p.m. M-F. 6. Marion High School, 1 Patriot Dr., Marion. Snack 3:30 p.m./Supper 4:15 p.m. M-F. 7. Marion Intermediate, 100 L.H. Polk Dr., Marion. Snack 3:45 p.m./Supper 4:30 p.m. M-F. 8. Marion Jr. High School, 801 Carter Dr., Marion. Supper 3:30 p.m./Snack 4:10 p.m. M-F.

• National Sultana Disaster Museum – Open Thursday’s, Friday’s and Saturday’s from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday from 2 until 4 p.m. at 104 Washington St. across from the county court house. Donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children.

• AARP Free Membership – Offering first time members Free Membership for one year. Included are privileges and countless discounts to many restaurants, hotels, theaters, entertainment parks and stores. Meetings every third Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. at the West Memphis Utility Company. Awesome speakers and refreshments will be served.

• LEPC Meetings – 4th Tuesday of each month at 10:30 a.m. at the Comfort Inns and Suites.

• Free Tai Chi Practice – Excellent to develop balance. No experience necessary. 5 to 6 p.m. on Wednesdays. Marion United Methodist Church. 870-739-3434

• GriefShare – Mondays at 6 p.m. at Marion First Baptist Church, upstairs in the Goodwin Life Center. For more information call 739-3944.

• Free Yoga Classes – Ageless/Chair Yoga Class Monday 5-6 p.m.; Level I-II Classes 4:45-6:25 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday. Certified Yoga Instructor. Marion United Methodist Church, 7393434.

• Steudlein Learning Center Accepting Applications – For the Arkansas Better Chance for School Success Program (ABC) The eligibility is based only on age, which is 3 on or before Aug. 1 and income. Applications are available at the ABC Building at 1600 Avondale, West Memphis. The hours of operation are 8 a.m. until 3 p.m., Monday through Friday.

• Foster Grandparents Needed – Be a mentor to a child from learning to read, to one-on-one tutoring and a friend. For more information call Rose Trosper, director, Foster Grandparent Program at 870-930-2240 or 800-680-6950 or e-mail rtropser@eaaaa.org .

• Woolfolk Public Library – BOOKit! a book discussion group, meets every third Thursday each month at 10 a.m. Go to www.woolfolklibrary.org, or on Facebook or call 739-3238.

• Crimestoppers — Call 870732-4444, 24 hours a day with tips. Rewards up to $2,000. Identification of tipsters kept confidential.

• Crittenden County Quorum Court — Meets every third Tuesday at 9 a.m. at the county courthouse in Marion.

• Free GED Classes – Call to schedule a pre-test at ASU Mid-South. Adults 18 and over, call ASU Mid-South Adult Education at (870) 733-6871. Students 16-17 years old should call East Arkansas Youth Services at (870) 739-4219.