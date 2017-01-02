ARS/Rescue Rooter to host National Hoopfest in Memphis

Regional high school talents to be showcased in two- day event

sbeliles@ars.com MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On Jan. 6-7th, the ARS/Rescue Rooter National Hoopfest will be hosted at Bartlett High School and Arlington High School, respectively.

The games will feature local teams Lausanne Collegiate School, Bolton High School and Bartlett High School on Friday the 6th, then Ridgeway High School, Houston High School, Southwind High School, Cordova High School, Arlington High School, and East High School playing on Saturday the 7th.

Each local team will play another team from somewhere else in the country.

Tipoff is at 5 p.m. on the 6th, and tipoff is at noon on the 7th.

Friday, Jan. 6, 2017 at Bartlett High School: 5 p.m. – Hamilton Heights vs. Memphis Lausanne Collegiate School 6:30 p.m. – East St. Louis vs. Memphis Bolton 8 p.m. – Memphis Bartlett vs. Montverde Academy Saturday, Jan. 7, 2017 at Arlington High School: 12 p.m. – Memphis Ridgeway vs. Little Rock Baptist Prep 1:30 p.m. – Houston vs.

Sunrise Christian (KS) 3 p.m. – Southwind vs.

Pebblebrook (GA) 4:30 p.m. – Memphis Cordova vs. Simeon (IL) 6 p.m. – Memphis Arlington vs. Hamilton Heights (TN) 7:30 p.m. – Memphis East vs. Montverde Academy Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway started the National Hoopfest concept with Travis Haddock in Memphis. As a Memphis native who was not afforded this kind of opportunity as a local high school basketball player, he is passionate about giving local players a chance to stand out.

“It gives the kids the opportunity to play very skilled teams they otherwise wouldn’t be able to play, and also get some scouting attention,” says Penny.

“The ARS management team members are all sports enthusiasts, but we also have a mission to give back to the community.

This game is a platform to help young athletes showcase their talents. This is the sixth time we’re hosting National Hoopfest in Memphis and we’re anticipating a great turnout.

We’re proud to be a part of this event,” says Chris Mellon, Sr. Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer of ARS.

About National Hoopfest National Hoopfest was established in 2011 as the Penny Hardaway Classic by Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway and Travis Haddock. The events are held currently in Memphis, Dallas, and Tampa. The 2014 and 2015 were televised on ESPN, as will the 2016 Memphis event.

Hoopfest continues to draw the best national and local high school talent as it have has over 100 D1 scholarship athletes participate in the event, including 5 NBA lottery picks.

Proceeds have gone to St.

Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

About American Residential Services Based in Memphis, Tenn., privately-owned ARS operates a network of more than 70 locally-managed service centers in 22 states, with approximately 5,500 employees.

From Stephanie Beliles