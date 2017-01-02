Cure Bowl win expected to give A-State recruiting boost

Red Wolves football making a habit of going bowling

Arkansas State University beat the University of Central Florida in the Cure Bowl in Orlando, 31-13 back on Dec. 17. The Red Wolves capped an 8-5 season that also included a Sun Belt co-championship, while the Knights finished 6-7 with a loss in what was, basically, a home game.

It was the cherry on top of an amazing comeback following a poor start for the Red Wolves. Arkansas State won eight of nine games after starting its season 0-4.

After some long stretches of futility over the past couple of decades, the Arkansas State Football program has become at the very least respectable, and at best a program poised to continue growth and success. The Cure Bowl appearance marks the sixth straight year the Red Wolves have gone to a bowl game, notching a 3-3 record over that span. Their dominance in Orlando should prove a boon to their recruiting efforts.

The Red Wolves had the advantage all game. They took a 17-0 first-quarter lead, and while the game settled way down after that, UCF never climbed far enough back. The Knights made it 17-10 at one point, but Arkansas State responded by scoring a couple of touchdowns (with a UCF field goal in between them) to put the game back out of reach. The game didn’t have a ton of suspense at any point.

The festivities took longer than most likely preferred. The listed kickoff time was 5:30 p.m. local time. The game started, in reality, at 5:39, then took a full four hours to wrap up, ending at 9:38 p.m. on the dot.

Both programs have gotten drastically more used to postseason play over the last decade or so. The Cure was UCF’s eighth bowl appearance in program history, but the seventh in the last 10 years and the first, obviously, under new head coach Scott Frost.

The game marked a school-record sixth bowl appearance in a row for Arkansas State, which has done it with a series of head coaches, including current boss Blake Andersen. ASU has now been in bowls in nine of 12 seasons, out of 14 in program history.

The Cure Bowl is still new, and it’s just about the most remote of all college football bowl games. But it’s for a good cause — finding a cure for breast cancer — and finds ways to be a pretty cool event.

Perhaps the Red Wolves can make an appearance again next season, or perhaps they may find themselves in a “higher-end” postseason appearance. But for now, Red Wolves fans are happy to give a big “Howl Yeah!” to their team.

By the Times Sports Staff