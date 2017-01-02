Devils dropped in Neosho

West Memphis School District The West Memphis Blue Devils lost their first game of the season Thursday in the semifinals of the Neosho (Mo.) Classic, falling 67-56 to Maumelle. The loss drops West Memphis to 10-1 on the season. The Blue Devils were set to play in thirdplace game this weekend to close out the Classic.

In the loss, ninth-grader Chris Moore recorded another double-double, leading the Blue Devils in scoring with 14 points and also hauling down 11 rebounds. Kelsey Hubbard, a junior, added 11 points.

By Billy Woods