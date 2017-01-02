Except for one, there is a beginning and an end…

Local Commentary OK here we go into a brand new day, new week, new month, and a new year!

Now I know that a lot of us are making New Year’s resolutions all over the place, and the next thing is — are we going to keep them?

Now the fact is, we have somewhat of a chance to make it good or bad, so when it comes to the end of that time frame and we accept the fact that we didn't keep them, then we realize we do have some responsibility of how it turned out.

That also goes for our entire life, too. Just like when we move through life and we make wrong decisions, it will almost certainly turn out wrong, unless we are the type that always expects someone else to be there to straighten it all out for us, because it's just too hard.

I can just think of a lot of these resolutions and what we think they mean to us so on a certain day, we say to ourselves “this is the year that I will make it.”

Hmmm, seems like I have heard that before, yeah? But this year it's different! And you are right about one thing — last year is gone and this is a New Year and from everything that you see and what we have lived through, it will be different. Now the one that I was talking about in the title of this piece is God himself, and I know that we don't completely understand all there is about him being “the beginning and the end, the alpha and omega” as the Bible says, because if you try to figure out when he first was then he is telling you that he was before that and so on it goes and now when you try to understand that, it makes it almost mind blowing.

But with God he doesn't necessarily want you to understand it because it goes into the mind of God but like most things with God he just wants you to just accept it and then you will be right where you need to be as far as God is concerned.

One of my resolutions is to read my Bible more that I do now and also to pray more for the people that I know and love and also for my country and the leaders that are setting laws that we as Americans have to abide by and hopefully one of those laws might be to bring God back into our schools so that the little ones will start out on the right road that God wants' them to be on and also into our daily lives everywhere.

I know that because of our heart we look at most things different and when our heart is being ruled by that dark side of life then we have a tendency to see a lot of things as OK but with God it's not OK. So for the most part there comes the split that we have here in this great country.

I don't want to go political on you here but I just saw where the UN went against Israel as for as their expansion of the country is concerned. But I'm telling you one thing for sure if this country continues to go against Israel then we have got to expect the repercussions that God will put on us. The way I see it at this point with the new man not being sworn in yet, I have some hope that the Israel thing in particular being over turned and we will get back on the side of the Jewish people again because believe me that is where God is.

I read where they want to split the city of Jerusalem but I say we as America had better step in and make sure that it doesn't happen because of Isaiah -33:20. The Jewish people have a couple of more chances to accept the son and we better not do anything or stand in the way of that happening because God will be the final judge. The way I see it, this country is going to be judged enough as it is with us turning our back on him.

So as far as I'm concerned this New Year that we have just entered into is one more chance for America to do the right thing with God because if we fail then we will get what we deserve and as I have said before it will not be pretty. But remember one thing that he promised and that is you personally will stand before him in judgment without excuse and that will also be the same way for America so we better make sure that we do the right thing as we move forward into this New Year.

I see every day where a lot of our fellow citizens are still having a lot of problems with what just happened in our election and just refuse to accept the out come. So let me say, it will be all right because God is still on the throne and if you are still having these nightmares, just remember one thing our eternal life if you belong to him then it will be well taken care of and it will be glorious if you have made the right decision.

So, may God bless all of you and your loved ones and May this coming year be the very best one that America has ever had.

Bill McFerrin is a West Memphis man with some things to say and a certain way of saying them.

By Bill McFerrin