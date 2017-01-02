WM student named a ‘Girls in the Middle’ grant recipient

Lauren Walls recognized for efforts in STEM studies

news.uark.edu The University of Arkansas at Little Rock Jodie Mahony Center for Gifted Education announces that Lauren Walls of West Memphis has been named as a “Girls in the Middle” grant recipient for the 2015-16 academic year.

“Girls in the Middle” was developed by the Mahony Center for Gifted Education and designed to encourage girls in pursuing science, technology, engineering, and math disciplines. All girls invited to the Duke TIP recognition ceremony earlier this year were invited to apply.

“The young women who participated in “Girls in the Middle” have brought creativity and enthusiasm for a broad range of careers in STEM. The Mahony Center has been fortunate to have the collaboration of the Duke-TIP program, Innovation Hub, the Museum of Discovery, and Arkansas for Gifted and Talented as they come together to make the Re-connect Day a special one for all of us.”

Commented Dr. Ann Robinson, Mahony Center Director.

“Girls in the Middle” participants attended STEM sessions at TIP Scholar’s Day, held in conjunction with the Duke TIP Arkansas recognition ceremony, and the October Reconnect Day.

The museum collaborated with the Mahony Center for a STEM Scavenger Hunt to explore exhibits and attend a special “Tesla Coil Show.” These experiences prepared the girls to design their own unique, interactive exhibits in collaboration with the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub in North Little Rock. The differentiated student products were showcased to family, friends, and community members on the afternoon of Oct. 15 at the Arkansas Regional Innovation Hub.

The program is funded through an Enrichment Opportunity Grant from AGATE, Arkansans for Gifted and Talented Education.

Submitted photo

From University News