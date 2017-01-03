HOROSCOPE

F©ir Wdtosdlaiy, JJsmiiæiry 49 217 AIMES (Mardn 21 to April 19) For Wednesday, January 4, 2017 ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Because you feel headstrong and passionate about something today, you cannot predict how this day will unfold. But it's safe to say that you will have detours and interruptions.

This is a friendly and social time for you, which is why you are intrigued by someone who is different or from another culture. A casual friendship might heat up into something cozy.

GEMINI (May 21 to June 20) A friend might surprise you today. Or possibly, you will meet someone who is a real character. In any event, it's not a boring day.

CANCER (June July 22) Adiscussion with a boss or parental figure will surprise you today. Whatever happens, do not be hasty – and do not quit your day job.

LEO (July 23 to Aug. 22) Travel plans might be detoured, delayed or canceled today. Be ready for anything, because interruptions are par for the course.

VIRGO (Aug. 23 to Sept. 22) Double-check financial matters with your bank and anything to do with taxes and debt today, because something unexpected might be brewing. Don't be caught off guard.

LIBRA (Sept. 23 to Oct. 22) A close friend or partner likely will say or do something that surprises you today. Keep a lighthearted point of view. Humor always puts perspective on things.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23 to Nov. 21)

glitches, staff shortages and canceled appointments are just some of the surprises that will interrupt your routine at work. Don't make a big deal about things. Every job has unexpected interruptions and delays.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22 to Dec. 21) Asurprise invitation to a social event might come your way. Conversely, social plans might be changed. It could be anything, which means you have to be ready to go with the flow.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22 to Jan. 19) Your home routine will be interrupted today, perhaps because of a discussion with a parent or a female relative. Be wise and remain cool.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20 to Feb. 18) Pay attention to everything you say and do today in order to prevent doing anything you later regret. An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure.

PISCES (Feb. 19 to March 20) Keep an eye on your money and possessions today to prevent loss or theft. Something unpredictable might happen. The upside is that you might find money or something you previously lost.

YOU BORN TODAY: You love to socialize, but you get bored easily. You are dedicated to your projects and are willing to work hard. You're an optimist who doesn't like crowds. The year 2017 is a time when you will be both a student and a teacher. You will be excited as you start to see the fruits of your efforts for the past six years. Expect your well-earned rewards soon!

