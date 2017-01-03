Lady Pats set to battle Lady Mustangs

Marion girls follow up third- place finish in Dragonfire Christmas Tournament by jumping back into conference action tonight against Forrest City

sports@theeveningtimes.com

The Marion Lady Patriots (8-4 overall, 2-2 5A/6A East Conference) look to bring in the new year with a conference victory tonight against the Forrest City Lady Mustangs (3-6, 1-2).

The Lady Pats ended 2016, finishing third place in Collierville’s Dragonfire Christmas Tournament, winning three games in four days.

Marion’s ladies will look to carry with them into the new year a new energy.

After winning three games in four days for the first time this season, Lady Patriot Head Coach Shunda Johnson believes her players found a spark during the Dragonfire Christmas Tournament which appeared to be missing from the team earlier in the season.

“I love the energy that they had,” Johnson said.

“It was very contagious.

They were making plays, whether it be on the offensive or defensive end.

They were making plays which weren’t part of our designs or schemes and that means that their basketball IQ is getting better.

They never gave up and continued to battle. I like the fight I saw in them during the tournament.”

Following the Lady Pats extensive play in Collierville, the ladies received a brief break from basketball. Johnson hopes that her players will now be well rested going into tonight’s conference matchup.

“Four games in four days is tough on anybody,” Johnson said. “So, we didn’t have practice this weekend. Hopefully, with the holiday, the girls have had a chance to get rested, refreshed and ready. We need to get this conference win.”

As the Lady Patriots ready to battle against the Lady Mustangs, Johnson believes her team is more in-tune with each other than they have been all season.

“The team chemistry looks much better,” Johnson said. “We look much more energetic. They are becoming more and more coachable. I think that just comes with experience.”

Heading into 14 consecutive conference games, the Lady Pats need to maintain that high sense of energy and chemistry if the team is going to be a real contender in the 5A/6A East Conference — something Johnson believes will happen.

“We’re going to try to make some noise in the conference,” Johnson said. “I could say we have turned over a new leaf. I think they are coming into themselves as an entity.

They are looking like the type of team that we thought they could be.”

The Lady Patriots look to earn their third conference victory tonight in Patriot Arena, the confines of which have been very kind to the home team which has gone 4-0 in Marion.

“Playing in front of our home fans, I think, makes us more relaxed,” Johnson said. “I think that is probably a major advantage for us.”

The conference action between the Lady Patriots and Lady Mustangs will tip-off tonight at 5 p.m.

By Collins Peeples