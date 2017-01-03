Overtime magic lifts Blue Devils

For the second time in the Neosho Classic, West Memphis uses extra quarter of play to pull out a victory

WM School District The West Memphis boys won their second game in overtime last week in the Neosho (Mo.) Classic to finish in third place.

The Blue Devils (11-1) knocked off Wesley Christian from Pikeville, Ky., 80-78 in overtime.

Junior Zachary Byrd scored a game-high 22 points to lead West Memphis, which ended regulation tied with Wesley 66-66. The Blue Devils battled back from a 40-32 deficit at halftime.

Junior Sidney Stinson added 11 points for the Blue Devils while fellow junior Kelsey Hubbard scored 10.

The Blue Devils travel to Jonesboro tonight for a big 5A/6A-East Conference game. West Memphis will try to upend the Hurricanes for the first time since the 2010 Class 6A state tournament at Lehr Arena.

By Billy Woods

