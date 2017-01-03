Sports briefs

• ASU Mid-South Greyhounds Basketball — The ASU Mid-South Greyhounds are on the road this week before returning home this weekend. Wed, Jan. 4, the Greyhounds travel to face Champion Christian College a t 7 p.m. before heading home to play St. Louis Community College at the Dog House at 4 p.m.

***

• ASU Mid-South Lady Greyhounds Basketball — The Lady Greyhounds will play a pair of home games this week. Thu. Jan. 5, ASU Mid-South plays Southwest Tennessee Community College at 6.m. Sat. Jan. 7, the Lady Greyhounds take on Crowder College at 2 p.m.

***

• Texts from Riverside Raceway — The easiest way to sign up for text messages from Riverside International Speedway is to Text RIVERSIDE to 84483 to Riverside International Speedway.

*** @ 5:15. For more information please contact Delta Gymnastics at 870-7355900. John Beaumont jbeau.younglife@gmail.co m, Sara Fenter sfenter@fenterpt.com, or Jerry Fenter – jfenter@fenerpt. com.

***

• Studio Gray To Go Dance Program — Want to be part of the best dance program in West Memphis? Come by the Crittenden County Boys & Girls Club any time for information and answers to questions about the program. No experience necessary — Ballet, tap, jazz, tumbling, boys hip-hop. Registration is $20. All grades welcome!

Classes available for ages 2 and up on Thursdays