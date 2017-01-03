VA Tech does ‘Hokie Pokey,’ turns game around on Hogs

Virginia Tech scores 35 unanswered points in second half of Belk Bowl to defeat Arkansas Razorbacks

sports@theeveningtimes.com

With a sense of Razorback pride radiating through Arkansas, the Arkansas Razorbacks (7-6) headed to the locker room at half-time of the Belk Bowl with a 240 lead over the No. 22 Virginia Tech Hokies (104). However, that sense of joy soon perished as the Hokies stormed back in the second half to win the game 35-24.

On his way to the locker room, Razorback Head Coach Brent Bielema (2526 with Arkansas) preached the need for his team to play an entire game. This is a lesson Arkansas relearned in their last game of the regular season, blowing a 24-7 lead to the lifeless Missouri Tigers (4-8 overall, 2-6 SEC conference).

However, Bielema’s message of continuing to play seemed to be left behind in the team’s locker room and failed to travel back to the gridiron with the Hogs.

Like a drug addict who knows he must get clean but is helpless over chasing the next high, the Razorbacks took the field and appeared powerless to fix their second half woes. On Arkansas’ third play of the second half, wide receiver Drew Morgan coughed the ball up which the Hokies recovered on the Arkansas 30-yard line. After two completions to Isaiah Ford, Virginia Tech quarterback Jerod Evans called his own number for a four-yard touchdown run, scoring the Hokies first points of the game.

Following an interception by Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen and a Virginia Tech 44-yard touchdown drive, the Hokies once again picked off the Hogs signal-caller. This time Allen gave the ball to the Hokies on the Razorback 5yard line. Evans, in turn, showed his appreciation by connecting with Chris Cunningham for a 5-yard touchdown, cutting the Hogs lead to three.

The Hokies gained their first lead of the game three minutes into the fourth quarter when Virginia Tech running back Travon McMillian gashed the Razorbacks on a 21-yard run, setting himself up for a six-yard touchdown rush on the following play.

Now trailing 28-24, the Razorbacks found themselves in dire need of a big play. The Hogs, who once led by 24, took the field with just under eight minutes to play hoping to regain the lead. In a do-ordie situation, Allen accordingly threw his third interception of the half which shut the doors on any hope of a Razorback comeback.

Arkansas, which finished the season 1-3 in the team’s last four games, wraps up yet another mediocre season with the disappointing loss and will need to answer many questions concerning players and coaches this off-season.

By Collins Peeples