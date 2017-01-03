Wonder Lions enjoy success in Holiday Tourney

WJHS boys and girls basketball teams faired well in the North Little Rock Holiday Tournament play

Special to the Times The Wonder Junior High School girls basketball team successfully defended their North Little Rock Holiday Tournament championship this week.

The young ladies defeated two North Little Rock teams and a team from Conway. The Lady Lions are currently 12-0 for the 2016-2017 school year and are enjoying a 35-game winning streak.

The team is led in scoring by freshman guard Ariyah Hazley and Freshman forward Tiera Bradly.

The Wonder Junior High School boys basketball team also had a successful tournament experience.

Although the team came in second place at the tournament, they fought hard and represented the school and community well. The team was led in scoring by freshman guard Immanuel Hoard and Kylon Sykes.

Both teams are coached by Kwame Brown.

From Wonder Junior High School