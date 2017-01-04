Governor Hutchinson announces District and Circuit Judge appointments

Appointees take office for new year

LITTLE ROCK – Governor Asa Hutchinson today announced the following appointments: Meredith Switzer Rebsamen, Hot Springs, as District Judge of the Garland County District Court, First Division. Term begins on January 1, 2017 and expires on December 31, 2018. Replaces Judge David Switzer.

Meredith Switzer Rebsamen has served at the Office of the Arkansas Attorney General since 2009. She currently serves as Deputy Attorney General, State Agencies Department, but previously served as Assistant Attorney General, Agencies Division. Prior to her time at the Office of the Arkansas Attorney General, Meredith Switzer Rebsamen was Associate Attorney, Litigation Division for five years at the Rose Law Firm. She is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H.

Bowen School of Law.

Spencer Singleton, El Dorado, as Circuit Judge of the Thirteenth Judicial District, Second Division.

Term begins on January 1, 2017 and expires on December 31, 2018.

Replaces Judge Michael Landers.

Spencer Singleton has served as Career Law Clerk for the Honorable Bobby E. Shepherd, United States Circuit Judge, since October 2006. Prior to his time serving under Judge Shepherd, he was Pro Se Law Clerk for the United States District Court for the Western District of Arkansas. He also spent two years at the United States Court of Appeals for the Eight Circuit, where he served as Staff Attorney. Spencer Singleton is a graduate of the University of Arkansas at Little Rock William H.

Bowen School of Law. He currently lives in El Dorado with his wife and two sons.

Steven Porch, Monticello, as Circuit Judge of the Tenth Judicial District, Fourth Division. Term begins on January 1, 2017 and expires on December 31, 2018. Replaces Judge Don Glover.

Steven Porch has served as Managing Public Defender for the 10th Judicial District since 2008. Prior to this, he was Deputy Prosecuting Attorney for the 10th Judicial District. Steven Porch is a graduate of the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He lives in Monticello with his wife, Apprilla.

