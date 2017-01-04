Big River Crossing bringing in Big River Crowds to trail

Pedestrian, bike path a hit in early going

The Big River Crossing has attracted 65,000 since the grand opening six weeks ago. Pedestrians and bikers have trekked the mile between Memphis and West Memphis trailheads day and night since the gates opened October 22.

While West Memphis is 1/8 the size of Memphis, the Crittenden County trailhead accounted for 1/3 of crowd. The official data collected so far, 70 percent of Big River Crossing visitors came from Memphis, and 30 percent came from West Memphis. The bridge was heavily promoted in advance around cycling circles, but pedestrians crossings comprise 85 percent of visitors.

Publicity has gone far and wide and visitors coming from all over according to a statement by the BRC and tourism officials on both banks of the river. Just one day after opening its gates, ESPN contacted the BRC for bridge video footage to use during Memphis sports broadcasts. In addition, the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau (MCVB) is heavily promoting Big River Crossing’s presence through digital channels.

“As the longest public pedestrian bridge across the Mississippi River, Big River Crossing attracts international tourism attention attracting local affinity for the riverfront,” said Kevin Kane, President of the Memphis Convention & Visitors Bureau (MCVB).

West Memphis CVB Executive Director Jim Jackson keyed in on holiday events in the Mid-South.

The bureau uses Advertising and Promotion tax revenue to promote hotels and restaurants in the City attached to key word searches each month.

Thanksgiving was the first holiday test for walk over the river. Thanksgiving weekend presented the highest traffic count since the bridge’s grand opening.

“We predict that seasonally will have a large impact on traffic,” said Jackson. “Holidays have a positive influence on numbers, and we expect events such as the Liberty Bowl to similarly attract large crowd.”

Bureaucrats aren’t the only ones touting the tourism impact of the BRC. Hal Mabray, owner of Memphis based The Peddler Bike Shop, took over a bike shop space on South Main the first of November. His clientele demanded bike rentals for trips over to Arkansas; during the first week of opening, Mabray rented bikes to a family from New York, a gentleman from Quebec, and a woman from England.

“Big River Crossing was absolutely a factor in my decision to open a Downtown location,” said Mabray.

Ward four and five West Memphis City Council members have reported comments from constituents about the noteworthy number cycling tourists on the east end of town.

The Big River Crossing’s trailhead in West Memphis leads pedestrians and bikers over the river or along 70 miles of recently developed levee top trails, also known as the Big River Trail. The West Memphis trailhead at South Loop is across East Broadway from Pancho’s Restaurant. Parking at the Arkansas Landing of the Harahan Bridge is a little closer to the BRC for pedestrians. To get there take exit one from Interstate 55 and go south and follow the signs to gravel parking.

Big River Crossing’s iconic LED lighting continues its dynamic nighttime displays, with a Christmas design set for December 24 and 25. Weekly light shows on Fridays at 8 p.m., will run through December, illustrate brilliant lighting progressions for viewers from the Downtown Memphis skyline and riverside parks on both sides of the Mississippi.

Some folks have noticed the lights aren’t always on at night. That’s because, both the Union Pacific and the United States Coast Guard order lights turned off or dimmed when a locomotive or river barge approaches the Harahan Bridge. This could also affect the Friday evening light shows. For more information, visit bigrivercrossing. com or visit Facebook.com/BigRiver-Crossing.

By John Rech