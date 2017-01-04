Lady Pats look to stay hot in Jonesboro

Marion girls attempt to carry momentum from their recent tournament success into conference matchup Thursday night against the Lady Hurricanes

The Marion Lady Patriots (8-5 overall, 2-2 5A/6A East Conference as of Monday) travel to Jonesboro Thursday for a key conference battle against the Jonesboro Lady Hurricanes (6-4, 2-2).

After beginning the season fairly mediocre, 5-4 before the Christmas break, the Lady Pats earned three victories and only one loss during the Dragonfire Christmas Tournament in Collierville. Lady Patriots Head Coach Shunda Johnson believes the Marion ladies have developed a new chemistry thanks to a starting lineup which has changed several times throughout the season.

Another factor contributing to the Lady Pats teamwork is the playing time which the entire team has gotten during a couple of lopsided victories this season. The Lady Pats scored 135 total points in the first two games of the Dragonfire Christmas Tournament, allowing the entire team to earn plenty of playing time in game scenarios.

The Marion ladies also have two 40+ point victories under their belt, coming in the form of a 59-17 win over the Earle Lady Bulldogs (9-2) and a 79-21 win over the Wynne Lady Yellowjackets (0-13, 0-4).

The Lady Hurricanes also defeated Wynne by over 40 points, 51-10, while also earning a victory over the Green County Tech Lady Golden Eagles (8-4, 3-1).

The Lady Patriots lost to the same Green County Tech Team 58-52.

However, all that was before the Dragonfire Christmas Tournament where the Lady Patriots seemed to have turned over a new leaf according to Johnson. In the tournament, the Lady Pats defeated the Collierville Lady Dragons host team (7-5) while the ladies from Jonesboro fell to the Lady Dragons 44-37.

With the Lady Patriots play in the tournament, the team from Marion improves to 4-5 away from their home confines of Patriot Arena. The Lady Pats look to improve their road record to .500 against a lady Hurricanes team which is 2-1 at home this season.

The conference action between the Lady Pats and Lady Hurricanes tips off Thursday at 5 p.m. in Jonesboro.

By Collins Peeples